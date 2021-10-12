Log in
    DNORD   DK0060083210

DAMPSKIBSSELSKABET NORDEN A/S

(DNORD)
Dampskibsselskabet Norden A/S : NORDEN capitalises on rising Dry Cargo asset values

10/12/2021
NORDEN's Asset Management division - which handles buying, selling and leasing of dry cargo and product tanker vessels - is capitalising on rising asset values in the dry cargo market through vessel sales.

Since the start of the year asset prices for vessels in the dry cargo market have increased by around 80%, which by the end of Q2 had resulted in a rise of more than USD 350 million in the market value of NORDEN's portfolio of owned and leased vessels.

Having actively shifted exposure of the portfolio away from tankers to dry cargo during the past 18 months with the sale of six tanker vessels and purchase of 13 dry cargo vessels, NORDEN is now converting the added market value to profit through vessels sales.

In recent months, seven dry cargo vessels have been sold, including both Panamax and Supramax vessels.

"The dry cargo market has been soaring this year due to a combination of a restart of demand after Covid-19 and major inefficiencies in ports around the world; coupled with one of the lowest order books on record," said Henrik Lykkegaard Madsen, Head of Asset Management. "We saw an opportunity to capitalise on these market developments."

NORDEN expects to see continued positive development in the dry cargo market.

"We are still positive on the dry cargo market outlook, and we have significant upside to further asset price gains through 16 owned dry cargo vessels and 50 purchase options in our leased dry cargo fleet," said Lykkegaard Madsen.


Contact: Monika Canty, Senior Communications Partner
mca@norden.com / +45 4012 7812

Thomas France, Investor Communications Partner
tfr@norden.com / +45 3273 0629

Disclaimer

Dampskibsselskabet NORDEN A/S published this content on 12 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 October 2021 10:31:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 3 041 M - -
Net income 2021 184 M - -
Net Debt 2021 190 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 5,16x
Yield 2021 5,80%
Capitalization 932 M 933 M -
EV / Sales 2021 0,37x
EV / Sales 2022 0,43x
Nbr of Employees 1 229
Free-Float 64,4%
Managers and Directors
Jan Rindbo Chief Executive Officer
Martin Badsted Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Klaus Nyborg Chairman & Managing Director
Sture Freudenreich Head-Information Technology
Ana Paula da Costa Senior Operations Manager
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
DAMPSKIBSSELSKABET NORDEN A/S45.35%933
EVERGREEN MARINE CORPORATION (TAIWAN) LTD.145.70%18 871
ZIM INTEGRATED SHIPPING SERVICES LTD.0.00%5 058
PAO SOVCOMFLOT-0.65%2 937
STAR BULK CARRIERS CORP.163.19%2 376
COSCO SHIPPING SPECIALIZED CARRIERS CO.,LTD.50.77%2 283