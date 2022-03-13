Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Denmark
  Nasdaq Copenhagen
  Dampskibsselskabet Norden A/S
  News
  Summary
    DNORD   DK0060083210

DAMPSKIBSSELSKABET NORDEN A/S

(DNORD)
Delayed Nasdaq Copenhagen  -  03/22 10:59:52 am
259.4 DKK   +1.17%
Dampskibsselskabet Norden A/S : NORDEN result of bond buy-back

03/13/2022 | 07:04am EDT
Reference is made to stock exchange announcement no. 60 of 8 March 2022 regarding a contemplated buy-back of bonds.

The "Reverse Dutch Auction" closed 13:00 CET 11 March 2022. The Company has decided to accept all offers up to and including a price of 101.00% of par value plus accrued unpaid interest ("the Buy-Back Price"). NORDEN hereby confirms to buy back bonds with a nominal value of USD 25.5 million by paying the Buy-Back Price. Cash settlement for the repurchase is expected to occur on Friday 18 March 2022. Following the buy-back NORDEN holds a total nominal amount of USD 25.5 million of DNORD bonds.

SEB acted as Manager for the buy-back.

Attachments:

Announcement no. 65

Disclaimer

Dampskibsselskabet NORDEN A/S published this content on 11 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 March 2022 11:03:05 UTC.


