Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Denmark
  4. Nasdaq Copenhagen
  5. Dampskibsselskabet Norden A/S
  6. News
  7. Summary
    DNORD   DK0060083210

DAMPSKIBSSELSKABET NORDEN A/S

(DNORD)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Dampskibsselskabet Norden A/S : NORDEN's back-office goes digital

02/21/2022 | 06:21am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Shipping is notoriously paper-based, but in NORDEN's legal department a digitalisation drive is saving 40 trees per year

"Dealing with Claims, Legal & Control inevitably means a lot of documents," says Johnny Dyreholt Holm, Head of Claims & Legal in NORDEN's Limassol office.

"For every vessel we generated around 1,000 print outs annually. When we visited customers for settlement deals I would sometimes have to pull it behind me in a wheely suitcase. It was heart-breaking to see all that paper go straight into recycling."

Johnny decided enough was enough; and embarked on a mission to solve Limassol's paper problem.

"I quickly realised that we already had the digital tools to go paperless - the hardest thing was to change was the mindset. When anyone opened a document, the first thing they would do is press print. We had to change that mentality."

New document readers and extra screens were introduced for everyone, and colleagues were encouraged to cut paper consumption. By February 2020, the maximum weekly paper consumption permitted was just three A4 sheets per colleague.

In the end, the Corona lockdown completely wiped out paper use in Limassol for good. "During Covid, people adjusted to working from home and we went 100% digital. Now we have got rid of paper completely and we've never looked back. Today when we go to client meetings all we bring is our laptops."

While the team in Limassol has more than doubled in size over the past two years, paper consumption is down by 98%, as new joiners have embraced the digital way of doing things.

"When we first introduced the paperless office, colleagues found it annoying to change procedures. But we estimate we have saved about 400,000 print outs per year - which equates to around 40 trees. Now we look back and think 'why didn't we do this sooner..'?

Disclaimer

Dampskibsselskabet NORDEN A/S published this content on 21 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 February 2022 11:20:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about DAMPSKIBSSELSKABET NORDEN A/S
06:21aDAMPSKIBSSELSKABET NORDEN A/S : NORDEN's back-office goes digital
PU
04:48aNotification of managers' and closely related parties' transactions with dampskibsselsk..
GL
04:41aDAMPSKIBSSELSKABET NORDEN A/S – WEEKLY REPORT ON SHARE BUY-BACK
GL
02/18DAMPSKIBSSELSKABET NORDEN A/S : Proxy statement and vote by mail 2022
PU
02/18DAMPSKIBSSELSKABET NORDEN A/S : Notice of Annual and Extraordinary General Meeting 2022
PU
02/18DAMPSKIBSSELSKABET NORDEN A/S : Notice AGM and EGM 2022
PU
02/18Notice convening the Annual General Meeting of Dampskibsselskabet NORDEN A/S
AQ
02/18Notification of managers' and closely related parties' transactions with dampskibsselsk..
GL
02/18Notification of managers' and closely related parties' transactions with dampskibsselsk..
GL
02/18DAMPSKIBSSELSKABET NORDEN A/S : Management's transactions 44/2022
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 2 598 M - -
Net income 2020 86,0 M - -
Net Debt 2020 344 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 8,17x
Yield 2020 8,16%
Capitalization 901 M 901 M -
EV / Sales 2019 0,41x
EV / Sales 2020 0,40x
Nbr of Employees 1 229
Free-Float -
Chart DAMPSKIBSSELSKABET NORDEN A/S
Duration : Period :
Dampskibsselskabet Norden A/S Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DAMPSKIBSSELSKABET NORDEN A/S
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 0
Last Close Price 24,88 $
Average target price 25,98 $
Spread / Average Target 4,39%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Jan Rindbo Chief Executive Officer
Martin Badsted Senior Vice President
Klaus Nyborg Chairman & Managing Director
Sture Freudenreich Head-Information Technology
Ana Paula da Costa Senior Operations Manager
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
DAMPSKIBSSELSKABET NORDEN A/S-1.86%901
EVERGREEN MARINE CORPORATION (TAIWAN) LTD.-0.70%26 854
ZIM INTEGRATED SHIPPING SERVICES LTD.18.69%8 285
WALLENIUS WILHELMSEN ASA38.74%3 301
STAR BULK CARRIERS CORP.29.51%3 003
WISDOM MARINE LINES CO., LIMITED10.17%2 407