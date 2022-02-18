Dampskibsselskabet Norden A/S : Notice of Annual and Extraordinary General Meeting 2022

Notice is hereby given that the annual general meeting will convene in Dampskibsselskabet NORDEN A/S
at 2.00 p.m. CET on Thursday 24 March 2022,
The Annual General Meeting will be held as a hybrid general meeting allowing for either physical or electronic participation. After the general meeting NORDEN will host a canapé reception.
and that an extraordinary general meeting will convene in Dampskibsselskabet NORDEN A/S
at 11.00 a.m. on Wednesday 6 April 2022.
The Extraordinary General Meeting will be conducted as a completely electronic meeting.
Full notice - announcement no. 45
