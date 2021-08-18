Dampskibsselskabet Norden A/S : Presentation Q2 2021

PRESENTATION OF
Q2 2021 RESULTS
Copenhagen, Denmark, 18 August 2021
AGENDA
FOR TODAY
01. Group Results
02. Business unit performance & Market outlook
Asset Management
Dry Operator
Tanker Operator
Guidance for 2021
Final words and Q&A
01.
HIGHLIGHTS Q2 AND H1 2021
01. HIGHLIGHTS Q2 AND H1 2021
BUSINESS UPDATE
On track to deliver best result in 11 years
Adjusted Result Q2 2021: USD 32 million (Q2 2020: USD 29 million)
Best quarterly result since Q2 2015 - Even stronger results expected for H2
Capitalising on increased market exposure in strong dry cargo market
Value of NORDEN's owned and leased fleet increased by USD 258 million
Increasing FY2021 expectation for Adjusted Result to USD 140-220 million
Business highlights
Asset Management: Q2 2021 USD 2 million
Portfolio value continues to increase based on strong dry cargo market
Taking in profits along the way, selling dry cargo vessels (USD 29 million for H2)
Entering attractive time charter cover, benefitting 2022 results
Extensive optionality on leased vessels becoming increasingly valuable
Dry Operator: Q2 2021 USD 34 million
Built and capitalised on all-time long position during Q2
Utilising arbitrage opportunities, optimising operations (geographies/vessels)
Very well positioned to further capitalise on strong dry cargo market in H2
Tanker Operator: Q2 2021 USD -4 million
Adding length and optionality to position for medium-term market improvements
Effectively mitigating short-term exposure
Adjusted Result split per business unit (Q2 2021)
02.
BUSINESS UNIT PERFORMANCE
AND MARKET OUTLOOK
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
Disclaimer
Dampskibsselskabet NORDEN A/S published this content on 18 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 August 2021 06:23:08 UTC.