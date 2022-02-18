Log in
    DNORD   DK0060083210

DAMPSKIBSSELSKABET NORDEN A/S

(DNORD)
Dampskibsselskabet Norden A/S : Proxy statement and vote by mail 2022

02/18/2022 | 02:32pm EST
NOMINATION OF PROXY / VOTE BY CORRESPONDENCE

The annual general meeting of Dampskibsselskabet NORDEN A/S will be held at 2.00 pm. CET on Thursday 24 March 2022, at the Copenhagen Marriott Hotel, meeting room Vesterhavet I, Kalvebod Brygge 5, 1560 Copenhagen V.

Proxy voting/voting by correspondence

If you do not attend the annual general meeting yourself, you may vote by correspondence or appoint the Board of Directors or a third party as your proxy to represent you at the general meeting.

Proxy statement or vote by correspondence may be submitted electronically via www.norden.com OR in writing by completing and returning the below form. The undersigned hereby grants proxy or votes by correspondence in relation to the annual general meeting in Dampskibsselskabet NORDEN A/S on Thursday 24th March 2022 and for the extraordinary general meeting on Wednesday 6th April 2022.

PLEASE TICK ONE BOX ONLY:

I hereby give proxy to the Board of Directors of Dampskibsselskabet NORDEN A/S, or a substitute duly appointed by the Board of Directors, to vote on my/our behalf at the annual general meeting in accordance with the recommendations of the Board of Directors, as stated below. Proxies should reach Computershare A/S no later than Monday 21 March 2022 at 9.00 am CET.

I hereby give proxy to the following third party:

Name, address and email address (please use CAPITAL LETTERS)

to vote on my/our behalf at the general meeting. Proxies should reach Computershare A/S no later than Monday 21 March 2022 at 9.00 am CET.

I request an admission card for an advisor to attend with my proxy holder:

Name (please use CAPITAL LETTERS)

Proxy instructions: In the table below, I have indicated how I wish the Board of Directors to vote on my behalf at the annual general meeting. Proxy instructions should reach Computershare A/S no later than Monday 21 March 2022 at 9.00 am CET.

Voting by correspondence: In the table below, I have indicated how I wish to vote at the annual general meeting. Please note that a vote by correspondence cannot be withdrawn, and it should reach Computershare A/S no later than Monday 21 March 2022 at 9.00 am. CET.

Please note that neither Dampskibsselskabet NORDEN A/S nor Computershare A/S can be held responsible for any delay in submitting the material. This form should reach Computershare A/S no later Monday 21 March 2022 at 9.00 am CET. - either by email to gf@computershare.dkor by returning the form to Computershare A/S, Lottenborgvej 26 D, 1. floor, DK-2800 Kgs. Lyngby.

The annual general meeting of Dampskibsselskabet NORDEN A/S will be held at 2.00 pm. CET on Thursday 24 March 2022, at the Copenhagen Marriott Hotel, meeting room Vesterhavet I, Kalvebod Brygge 5, 1560

Copenhagen V.

Name and address:_______________________________________

This form must be returned to:

gf@computershare.dk

_______________________________________________________

or by post to:

Computershare A/S

VP account number:_______________________________________

Lottenborgvej 26 D

DK-2800 Kgs. Lyngby

Agenda of the annual general meeting to be held on Thursday 24th March 2022

Recommen-

dation by the

at 2.00 pm CET (short form, please refer to the notice for the complete agenda)

FOR

AGAINST

ABSTAIN

Board

1. The Board of Directors' report on the activities of the Company during the

past year ..................................................................................................................

2. Resolution for adoption of the audited Annual Report .......................................

For

3. Proposed appropriation of profits or cover of loss in accordance with the

For

adopted annual report ...........................................................................................

4. Election of members to the Board of Directors:

1) Published on March 3rd ......................................................................................

For

2) Published on March 3rd ......................................................................................

For

3) Published on March 3rd .....................................................................................

For

4) Published on March 3rd ......................................................................................

For

5) Published on March 3rd ......................................................................................

For

6) Published on March 3rd ......................................................................................

For

5. Appointment of state authorised public accountant:

Published on March 3rd...........................................................................................

For

6. Proposal from the Board of Directors for:

F.1. Remuneration Report 2021/2022 for indicative ballot .............................................

For

F.2. Authorization to purchase treasury shares....................................................................

For

F.3. Reduction of the share capital and amendment of the Articles of Association

For

to reflect the capital reduction..................................................................................................

7. Any other business........................................................................................................................

If the form is only dated and signed, it will be considered a proxy to the Board of Directors in accordance with the recommendations of the Board of Directors as indicated in the table. If the type of proxy/vote by correspondence is not indicated by checking one of the boxes above, but the form is otherwise completed and signed, the form will be considered as a vote by correspondence.

The proxy/vote by correspondence is valid for shares I/we hold at the record date, Wednesday 17th March 2022 at 11.59 pm CET, calculated on the basis of the share register and notifications of ownership, which the company has received but not yet registered in the share register. The proxy may be revoked at any time by written notice to the registrar, Computershare A/S or by email to gf@computershare.dk. Please note your VP account number in your revocation notice.

Date

Signature

Please note that neither Dampskibsselskabet NORDEN A/S nor Computershare A/S can be held responsible for any delay in submitting the material. This form should reach Computershare A/S no later than Monday 21 March 2022 at 9.00 am CET.- either by email to gf@computershare.dkor by returning the form to Computershare A/S, Lottenborgvej 26 D, 1. floor, DK-2800 Kgs. Lyngby.

Disclaimer

Dampskibsselskabet NORDEN A/S published this content on 17 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 February 2022 19:31:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
