Dampskibsselskabet Norden A/S : Proxy statement and vote by mail 2022

NOMINATION OF PROXY / VOTE BY CORRESPONDENCE

The annual general meeting of Dampskibsselskabet NORDEN A/S will be held at 2.00 pm. CET on Thursday 24 March 2022, at the Copenhagen Marriott Hotel, meeting room Vesterhavet I, Kalvebod Brygge 5, 1560 Copenhagen V.

Proxy voting/voting by correspondence

If you do not attend the annual general meeting yourself, you may vote by correspondence or appoint the Board of Directors or a third party as your proxy to represent you at the general meeting.

Proxy statement or vote by correspondence may be submitted electronically via www.norden.com OR in writing by completing and returning the below form. The undersigned hereby grants proxy or votes by correspondence in relation to the annual general meeting in Dampskibsselskabet NORDEN A/S on Thursday 24th March 2022 and for the extraordinary general meeting on Wednesday 6th April 2022.

PLEASE TICK ONE BOX ONLY:

I hereby give proxy to the Board of Directors of Dampskibsselskabet NORDEN A/S, or a substitute duly appointed by the Board of Directors, to vote on my/our behalf at the annual general meeting in accordance with the recommendations of the Board of Directors, as stated below. Proxies should reach Computershare A/S no later than Monday 21 March 2022 at 9.00 am CET.

I hereby give proxy to the following third party:

Name, address and email address (please use CAPITAL LETTERS)

to vote on my/our behalf at the general meeting. Proxies should reach Computershare A/S no later than Monday 21 March 2022 at 9.00 am CET.

I request an admission card for an advisor to attend with my proxy holder:

Name (please use CAPITAL LETTERS)

Proxy instructions: In the table below, I have indicated how I wish the Board of Directors to vote on my behalf at the annual general meeting. Proxy instructions should reach Computershare A/S no later than Monday 21 March 2022 at 9.00 am CET.

Voting by correspondence: In the table below, I have indicated how I wish to vote at the annual general meeting. Please note that a vote by correspondence cannot be withdrawn, and it should reach Computershare A/S no later than Monday 21 March 2022 at 9.00 am. CET.

Please note that neither Dampskibsselskabet NORDEN A/S nor Computershare A/S can be held responsible for any delay in submitting the material. This form should reach Computershare A/S no later Monday 21 March 2022 at 9.00 am CET. - either by email to gf@computershare.dkor by returning the form to Computershare A/S, Lottenborgvej 26 D, 1. floor, DK-2800 Kgs. Lyngby.