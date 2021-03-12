Dampskibsselskabet Norden A/S : Election of employee representatives for the Board of Directors of Dampskibsselskabet NORDEN A/S 2021

The employees of Dampskibsselskabet NORDEN A/S have elected the following employee representatives and alternates for the Company's Board of Directors for a 3-year period:

Employee representatives:

Benedicte Hedengran Wegener, Head of Operations, Asset Management (newly elected)

Christina Lerchedahl, Business Application Specialist (newly elected)

Henrik Røjel, Head of Fuel Efficiency and Decarbonisation (newly elected)

Alternates:

Stine Maria Gøttrup, Chartering Manager

William Boatwright, Senior Manager

Arthur Gaidon, Senior FFA Trader

The new employee representatives will join the Board of Directors immediately following the annual general meeting on Thursday 25 March 2020.

The present employee representatives Jesper Svenstrup will withdraw from the Board of Directors immediately following the annual general meeting on 25 March 2020.



Announcement no. 55