Dampskibsselskabet Norden A/S : Final weekly report on share buy-back 54/2021

On 4 November 2020, NORDEN initiated a share buy-back programme in accordance with Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, (Safe Harbour regulation). The share buy-back programme runs from 4 November 2020 up to and including no later than end February 2021. For details please see announcement no. 87 of 4 November 2020.

Under the share buy-back programme, NORDEN will purchase shares for up to a total of USD 20 million (approximately DKK 126 million).

Since the share buy-back programme was initiated on 4 November 2020, the total number of repurchased shares is 1,100,800 (the amount is adjusted for share options for 18,070 shares exercised in connection with the incentive programme in January) at a total amount of DKK 125,987,166 and the share buy-back programme is thus completed.

With the transactions stated above, NORDEN holds a total of 3,442,197 treasury shares, corresponding to 8.46%. The total number of shares in NORDEN is 40,700,000 million. Adjusted for treasury shares, the number of shares is 37,257,803.



Announcement no. 54

Appendix