Dampskibsselskabet Norden A/S : NORDEN implements restricted share programme for 2021

In accordance with the adopted remuneration policy for NORDEN, the company has decided to implement a restricted share programme for 2021 similar to the one in 2020.
The overall purpose of the programme is to ensure a shared interest with shareholders and to reward long-term and dedicated work which is deemed to be of value to NORDEN.
