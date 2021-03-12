Log in
DAMPSKIBSSELSKABET NORDEN A/S

DAMPSKIBSSELSKABET NORDEN A/S

(DNORD)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News

Dampskibsselskabet Norden A/S : Notice of Annual and Extraordinary General Meeting 2021

03/12/2021 | 04:38am EST
Notice is hereby given that the annual general meeting will convene in Dampskibsselskabet NORDEN A/S

at 3.00 p.m. CET on Thursday 25 March 2021,

and that an extraordinary general meeting will convene in Dampskibsselskabet NORDEN A/S

at 2.30 p.m. on Tuesday 6 April 2021.

Both general meetings will be held as completely electronic general meetings without the possibility of physical attendance.

Full notice - announcement no. 50

Disclaimer

Dampskibsselskabet NORDEN A/S published this content on 25 February 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 March 2021 09:37:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 2 310 M - -
Net income 2021 60,3 M - -
Net Debt 2021 330 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 12,8x
Yield 2021 2,48%
Capitalization 751 M 749 M -
EV / Sales 2021 0,47x
EV / Sales 2022 0,47x
Nbr of Employees 1 229
Free-Float 63,4%
Chart DAMPSKIBSSELSKABET NORDEN A/S
Duration : Period :
Dampskibsselskabet Norden A/S Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DAMPSKIBSSELSKABET NORDEN A/S
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 24,30 $
Last Close Price 20,15 $
Spread / Highest target 35,1%
Spread / Average Target 20,6%
Spread / Lowest Target 10,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Jan Rindbo Chief Executive Officer
Martin Badsted Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Klaus Nyborg Chairman
Sture Freudenreich Director Non-Board & IT Department Head
Ana Paula da Costa Senior Operations Manager
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DAMPSKIBSSELSKABET NORDEN A/S14.05%749
EVERGREEN MARINE CORPORATION (TAIWAN) LTD.-6.27%7 005
STAR BULK CARRIERS CORP.77.69%1 449
WALLENIUS WILHELMSEN ASA13.36%1 288
KOREA LINE CORPORATION23.19%798
PRECIOUS SHIPPING56.58%649
