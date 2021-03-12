Dampskibsselskabet Norden A/S : Notice of Annual and Extraordinary General Meeting 2021

Notice is hereby given that the annual general meeting will convene in Dampskibsselskabet NORDEN A/S
at 3.00 p.m. CET on Thursday 25 March 2021,
and that an extraordinary general meeting will convene in Dampskibsselskabet NORDEN A/S
at 2.30 p.m. on Tuesday 6 April 2021.
Both general meetings will be held as completely electronic general meetings without the possibility of physical attendance.
