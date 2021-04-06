Log in
Dampskibsselskabet Norden A/S

DAMPSKIBSSELSKABET NORDEN A/S

(DNORD)
Dampskibsselskabet Norden A/S : Outcome of extraordinary general meeting 2021

04/06/2021 | 09:20am EDT
Today's extraordinary general meeting was convened for final adoption of the amendment to the Articles of Association proposed by the Board of Directors, which could not be finally adopted at the Company's annual general meeting on 25 March 2021 due to lack of quorum, see company announcement no. 61. The amendment proposed by the Board of Directors was finally adopted at today's extraordinary general meeting.

Announcement no. 63

Disclaimer

Dampskibsselskabet NORDEN A/S published this content on 06 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 April 2021 13:19:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
