Dampskibsselskabet Norden A/S : Outcome of extraordinary general meeting 2021

Today's extraordinary general meeting was convened for final adoption of the amendment to the Articles of Association proposed by the Board of Directors, which could not be finally adopted at the Company's annual general meeting on 25 March 2021 due to lack of quorum, see company announcement no. 61. The amendment proposed by the Board of Directors was finally adopted at today's extraordinary general meeting.
Announcement no. 63
