  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed Nasdaq Copenhagen - 11/03 11:59:36 am
162 DKK   -0.98%
03:32aInterim report Q3 2021
PU
03:17aNORDEN initiates share buy-back programme
AQ
03:13aNorden reports best quarterly result in 10 years
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Interim report Q3 2021

11/04/2021 | 03:32am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

ANNOUNCEMENT NO. 74 - 4 NOVEMBER 2021

INTERIM REPORT THIRD QUARTER 2021

DAMPSKIBSSELSKABET NORDEN A/S    52, STRANDVEJEN, DK-2900 HELLERUP, DENMARK    CVR NUMBER 67758919

CONTENTS

Management's review

Conference call and audiocast

Further information

3

Key points ­- third quarter 2021

A telephone conference as well as an au-

Thomas France

4

Key figures and ratios for NORDEN

diocast will be held today at 10:30 a.m.

Investor Communications Partner

5

Comments on the development of the third quarter and year to date 2021

(CET), where CEO Jan Rindbo and CFO

+45 3315 0451

6

Selected segment figures third quarter 2021

Martin Badsted will comment on the inter-

7

Asset Management

im report.

9

Dry Operator

10

Tanker Operator

Participants can join the audiocast to view

11

Outlook for 2021

and listen to the live presentation, while

conference call participants have the abili-

Management statement

ty to ask questions at the end of the call.

12

Statement by the Board of Directors and Executive Management

The accompanying presentation will be

Financial statements

available on NORDEN's website prior to

13

Consolidated income statement

the conference call and audiocast.

13

Consolidated statement of comprehensive income

14

Consolidated statement of financial position

It is requested that all conference call

15

Consolidated statement of cash flows

participants have joined the call by latest

16

Consolidated statement of changes in equity

10:25 a.m. (CET):

17

Notes

Webcast link:

https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/

ai534z6a

Dial in details for conference call:

Danish participants:

+45 3272 0417

International participants:

UK:

+44 (0) 2071 928338

USA:

+1 646 741 3167

Confirmation code:

9561366

The audiocast will be recorded and made available on NORDEN's website subse- quently.

NORDEN  -  INTERIM FINANCIAL REPORT - THIRD QUARTER 2021

2

KEY POINTS

THIRD QUARTER 2021

  Results

  Business highlights

  Markets

  Guidance

Profit/loss for Q3 2021: USD 65 million

(Q3 2020: USD 27 million).

Profit/loss for Q3 per business unit:

  • Asset Management: USD 8 million (USD 6 million).
  • Dry Operator: USD 68 million (USD 31 million).
  • Tanker Operator: USD -11 million (USD -10 million).

Adjusted Result* for Q3 2021: USD 52 million (USD 27 million)

Adjusted Result for the first nine

months

of 2021: USD 78 million (first nine

months

of 2020: USD 85 million).

  • "Profit/loss for the period" adjusted for "Profit/loss from sale of vessels. etc".
  • Asset Management: Market value of owned and leased vessels increased to USD 1.4 billion in Q3.
  • Actively converting market value to profit through 7 dry cargo vessel sales and entering into attractive time charter covers that will benefit 2022 results.
  • Dry Operator: Capitalised on dry cargo rate increases on the back of a signifi- cant long position built up in H1, which

will further benefit NORDEN in Q4.

  • Significant value created for 2022 in both Dry Operator and Asset Management.
  • Tanker Operator: Positioning for market improvements by adding T/C capacity and optionality to portfolio, believing the market has bottomed out.
  • Dry cargo: Market rates increased with sustained disruptions on vessel availa- bility, high Chinese coal demand, rest of world demand improvements, and spill- over effect from container market.
  • Dry cargo rates: Spot rates increased by 15% for Supramax and by 28% for Handysize in Q3. The price of a 5-year old Supramax increased by 17%. Dry car- go market expected to remain at strong levels moving into 2022.
  • Tankers: Continued drawdowns on oil inventories during Q3, with competi- tion from crude carriers.
  • Tanker rates: Poor spot rates further ex- acerbated, with MR Atlantic spot rates decreasing significantly. The price of a 5-year old MR tanker increased by 4%.
  • NORDEN narrows its guidance for the full-year Adjusted Result for 2021 to USD 150 to 200 million (previously USD 140-220 million).
  • Expecting a strong Q4 result in Dry Op- erator having neutralised its position ahead of recent spot market declines.
  • Sacrificing short-term operating earn- ings by adding T/C capacity in Tanker Operator and selling Dry Cargo vessels to capture value increases.
  • In addition, NORDEN has decided to initiate a share buyback programme of up to USD 40 million.

"Q3 was NORDEN's best quarterly result since Q1 2011, as we capitalised on a favourable position in very strong Dry Cargo market conditions. The market value of NORDEN's dry cargo vessel portfolio continues to rise and we are capturing this value through cover contracts and vessel sales. NORDEN had neutralised its dry cargo exposure for Q4 ahead of recent rate declines, and with a narrowed guidance for the full-year result of USD 150-200 million (approx. DKK 950-1,250 million), we are well on track to deliver NORDEN's best annual result in 11 years".

CEO Jan Rindbo

NORDEN  -  INTERIM FINANCIAL REPORT - THIRD QUARTER 2021

3

KEY FIGURES

AND RATIOS FOR NORDEN

Q3

Q3

Q1-Q3

Q1-Q3

FY

USD million

2021

2020

2021

2020

2020

Income statement

Revenue

940.4

656.0

2,399.0

1,886.3

2,597.8

Contribution margin

178.0

110.7

382.6

327.8

435.6

EBITDA

148.0

87.1

311.7

262.1

342.5

Profit/loss from sale of vessels etc.

13.4

0.0

4.2

0.0

-18.2

Profit/loss from sale of vessels in JV

0.0

0.0

0.0

-1.5

-1.5

Depreciation, amortisation and

impairment losses

-81.0

-52.3

-203.0

-150.1

-201.9

EBIT

78.3

35.2

110.8

108.7

119.4

Financial items, net

-11.1

-6.8

-24.1

-20.1

-26.7

Profit/loss for the period

65.0

26.5

81.9

83.2

86.0

Adjusted Result for the period 1)

51.6

26.5

77.7

84.7

105.7

Statement of financial position

Total assets

2,203.1

1,883.1

2,203.1

1,883.1

1,824.8

Equity

806.1

902.7

806.1

902.7

902.5

Liabilities

1,397.0

980.4

1,397.0

980.4

922.3

Invested capital

1,550.3

1,280.5

1,550.3

1,280.5

1,246.3

Net interest-bearing debt

744.2

377.8

744.2

377.8

343.8

Cash and securities

289.5

325.5

289.5

325.5

331.6

Cash flows

From operating activities

154.4

160.6

89.3

329.7

396.0

From investing activities

61.6

-61.8

100.2

-67.6

-45.1

  - hereof investments in property,

equipment and vessels

-0.5

0.5

-1.6

-3.5

-27.1

From financing activities

-198.9

-43.1

-131.4

-158.0

-228.2

Environmental and social figures

EEOI (gCO

/tonnes-mile)5)

9.8

9.6

9.8

9.0

8.8

2

LTIF (days per million working hours) 6)

1.4

0.0

0.7

0.6

0.6

Q3

Q3

Q1-Q3

Q1-Q3

FY

USD million

2021

2020

2021

2020

2020

Share related key figures

Number of shares of DKK 1 each

(including treasury shares)

39,200,000

40,700,000

39,200,000

40,700,000

40,700,000

Number of shares of DKK 1 each

(excluding treasury shares)

37,675,061

38,583,633

37,675,061

38,583,633

37,805,533

Number of treasury shares

1,524,939

2,116,367

1,524,939

2,116,367

2,894,467

Earnings per share (EPS) (DKK)

11

4

14

14

14

Diluted earnings per share

(diluted EPS) (DKK)

11

4

13

14

14

Book value per share

(excluding treasury shares) (DKK) 2)

137

149

137

149

145

Share price at end of period (DKK)

163.6

103.2

163.6

103.2

109.6

Other key figures and financial ratios 3)

EBITDA ratio

15.7%

13.3%

13.0%

13.9%

13.2%

ROIC 4)

22.4%

11.0%

10.6%

11.3%

9.4%

ROE 4)

27.3%

11.5%

12.6%

12.4%

9.8%

Equity ratio

36.6%

47.9%

36.6%

47.9%

49.5%

Total no. of ship days for the Group

44,133

41,613

126,568

111,781

153,195

USD/DKK rate at end of the period

642.2

635.99

642.2

635.99

605.76

Average USD/DKK rate

630.9

637.11

621.9

663.19

653.43

  1. Adjusted Result for the period is computed as "Profit/loss for the period" adjusted for "Profit/loss from the sale of vessels, etc." including adjustment for sale of vessels in Joint Ventures.
  2. Converted at the USD/DKK rate at end of period.
  3. The ratios were computed in accordance with" Recommendations and Financial Ratios" issued by the Danish Association of Financial Analysts. However, "Profit and loss from the sale of vessels, etc." is not included in EBITDA. Please see definitions in the section "Definitions of key figures and financial ratios" in the Annual Report for 2020. The figures are adjusted for the Com- pany´s holding of treasury shares.
  4. Figures are annualised.

5) The Energy Efficiency Operational Indicator (EEOI) is a measurement of efficiency and is defined as the amount of CO2 emitted per tonne of cargo transported 1 mile. The calculation of EEOI has changed from FY 2020 as it now also includes vessels and voyages on T/C-out to third parties. Previously, only own voyages were included.

  1. Lost Time Injury Frequency (LTIF) is the frequency a seafarer is unable to work for more than 24 hours per 1 million working
    hours­ . NORDEN is working closely together with technical management partner Synergy Marine Group to ensure safety
    onboard­ our vessels and makes continuous efforts towards safe working practices during all aspects of the operations.

NORDEN  -  INTERIM FINANCIAL REPORT - THIRD QUARTER 2021

4

COMMENTS ON THE DEVELOPMENT

OF THE THIRD QUARTER AND YEAR-TO-DATE 2021

Results

The profit for the third quarter of 2021 amounted to USD 65 million (USD 27 mil- lion). For the first nine months of 2021, the profit was USD 82 million (USD 83 million).

Depreciations increased both for the third quarter and for the first nine months of 2021, mainly due to recognition of more right-of-use assets compared to last year.

Net financial items amounted to a net cost of USD 11 million (USD 7 million) in the third quarter and USD 24 million (USD 20 million) in the first nine months.

Equity

Equity amounted to USD 806 million at the end of Q3, compared to USD 903 million at the end of 2020. The development is due to dividends paid and a temporary effect of fair value adjustments on cash flow hedges in line with rising dry cargo market rates. Equity is expected to increase significantly, as the effect of these cash flow hedges is reversed and earnings from hedged Dry Cargo positions are re- alised.

Cash flows & liquidity

Cash flow from operating activities for the third quarter was positive USD 154 million (USD 161 million), driven by strong operational results.

At the end of the third quarter, NORDEN had available liquidity of USD 415 million, which consists of USD 290 million in cash and cash equivalents supplemented by USD 125 million in undrawn credit facili- ties.

Based on the strong liquidity position and expectations of further operating cash flow in Q4, NORDEN has decided to initiate a share buyback programme of USD 40 million.

Impairment assessment

NORDEN has carried out a routine assessment of indicators of impairment. Management has concluded that no impairment tests had to be performed. It is Management's assessment that at the end of the third quarter of 2021, there is no need for impairment of vessels, right-of- use assets and newbuildings or reversal of previous impairment.

Energy efficiency operational indicator (EEOI)

NORDEN's overall carbon emissions relative to transport volumes have been stable compared to the same period last year.

In Q3 2021, during a period with record high dry cargo activity, NORDEN's EEOI amounted to 9.8 (see page 4 for definition and development in EEOI).

Lost time injury frequency (LTIF)

During Q3 2021, there were 2 injuries on NORDEN's owned vessels, and the year- to-date average for lost time related to injuries on board vessels amounted to 0.7, which is in line with the year-to-date average for the same period in 2020 (see page 4 for definition and development in LTIF).

Profit/loss for the period

USD million

70

60

50

40

30

20

10

0

-10

-20

Q3

Q4

Q1

Q2

Q3

2020

2020

2021

2021

2021

Available liquidity

USD million

500

400

300

200

100

0

Q3

Q4

Q1

Q2

Q3

2020

2020

2021

2021

2021

Cash and securities

Undrawn credit facilities

NORDEN  -  INTERIM FINANCIAL REPORT - THIRD QUARTER 2021

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Dampskibsselskabet NORDEN A/S published this content on 04 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 November 2021 07:31:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
