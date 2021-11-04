Interim report Q3 2021

The audiocast will be recorded and made available on NORDEN's website subse- quently.
NORDEN - INTERIM FINANCIAL REPORT - THIRD QUARTER 2021
KEY POINTS
THIRD QUARTER 2021
Results
Business highlights
Markets
Guidance
Profit/loss for Q3 2021: USD 65 million
(Q3 2020: USD 27 million).
Profit/loss for Q3 per business unit:
Asset Management: USD 8 million (USD 6 million).
Dry Operator: USD 68 million (USD 31 million).
Tanker Operator: USD -11 million (USD -10 million).
Adjusted Result* for Q3 2021: USD 52 million (USD 27 million)
Adjusted Result for the first nine
months
of 2021: USD 78 million (first nine
months
of 2020: USD 85 million).
"Profit/loss for the period" adjusted for "Profit/loss from sale of vessels. etc".
Asset Management: Market value of owned and leased vessels increased to USD 1.4 billion in Q3.
Actively converting market value to profit through 7 dry cargo vessel sales and entering into attractive time charter covers that will benefit 2022 results.
Dry Operator: Capitalised on dry cargo rate increases on the back of a signifi- cant long position built up in H1, which
will further benefit NORDEN in Q4.
Significant value created for 2022 in both Dry Operator and Asset Management.
Tanker Operator: Positioning for market improvements by adding T/C capacity and optionality to portfolio, believing the market has bottomed out.
Dry cargo: Market rates increased with sustained disruptions on vessel availa- bility, high Chinese coal demand, rest of world demand improvements, and spill- over effect from container market.
Dry cargo rates: Spot rates increased by 15% for Supramax and by 28% for Handysize in Q3. The price of a 5-year old Supramax increased by 17%. Dry car- go market expected to remain at strong levels moving into 2022.
Tankers: Continued drawdowns on oil inventories during Q3, with competi- tion from crude carriers.
Tanker rates: Poor spot rates further ex- acerbated, with MR Atlantic spot rates decreasing significantly. The price of a 5-year old MR tanker increased by 4%.
NORDEN narrows its guidance for the full-year Adjusted Result for 2021 to USD 150 to 200 million (previously USD 140-220 million).
Expecting a strong Q4 result in Dry Op- erator having neutralised its position ahead of recent spot market declines.
Sacrificing short-term operating earn- ings by adding T/C capacity in Tanker Operator and selling Dry Cargo vessels to capture value increases.
In addition, NORDEN has decided to initiate a share buyback programme of up to USD 40 million.
"Q3 was NORDEN's best quarterly result since Q1 2011, as we capitalised on a favourable position in very strong Dry Cargo market conditions. The market value of NORDEN's dry cargo vessel portfolio continues to rise and we are capturing this value through cover contracts and vessel sales. NORDEN had neutralised its dry cargo exposure for Q4 ahead of recent rate declines, and with a narrowed guidance for the full-year result of USD 150-200 million (approx. DKK 950-1,250 million), we are well on track to deliver NORDEN's best annual result in 11 years".
CEO Jan Rindbo
NORDEN - INTERIM FINANCIAL REPORT - THIRD QUARTER 2021
KEY FIGURES
AND RATIOS FOR NORDEN
Q3
Q3
Q1-Q3
Q1-Q3
FY
USD million
2021
2020
2021
2020
2020
Income statement
Revenue
940.4
656.0
2,399.0
1,886.3
2,597.8
Contribution margin
178.0
110.7
382.6
327.8
435.6
EBITDA
148.0
87.1
311.7
262.1
342.5
Profit/loss from sale of vessels etc.
13.4
0.0
4.2
0.0
-18.2
Profit/loss from sale of vessels in JV
0.0
0.0
0.0
-1.5
-1.5
Depreciation, amortisation and
impairment losses
-81.0
-52.3
-203.0
-150.1
-201.9
EBIT
78.3
35.2
110.8
108.7
119.4
Financial items, net
-11.1
-6.8
-24.1
-20.1
-26.7
Profit/loss for the period
65.0
26.5
81.9
83.2
86.0
Adjusted Result for the period 1)
51.6
26.5
77.7
84.7
105.7
Statement of financial position
Total assets
2,203.1
1,883.1
2,203.1
1,883.1
1,824.8
Equity
806.1
902.7
806.1
902.7
902.5
Liabilities
1,397.0
980.4
1,397.0
980.4
922.3
Invested capital
1,550.3
1,280.5
1,550.3
1,280.5
1,246.3
Net interest-bearing debt
744.2
377.8
744.2
377.8
343.8
Cash and securities
289.5
325.5
289.5
325.5
331.6
Cash flows
From operating activities
154.4
160.6
89.3
329.7
396.0
From investing activities
61.6
-61.8
100.2
-67.6
-45.1
- hereof investments in property,
equipment and vessels
-0.5
0.5
-1.6
-3.5
-27.1
From financing activities
-198.9
-43.1
-131.4
-158.0
-228.2
Environmental and social figures
EEOI (gCO
/tonnes-mile)5)
9.8
9.6
9.8
9.0
8.8
LTIF (days per million working hours) 6)
1.4
0.0
0.7
0.6
0.6
Q3
Q3
Q1-Q3
Q1-Q3
FY
USD million
2021
2020
2021
2020
2020
Share related key figures
Number of shares of DKK 1 each
(including treasury shares)
39,200,000
40,700,000
39,200,000
40,700,000
40,700,000
Number of shares of DKK 1 each
(excluding treasury shares)
37,675,061
38,583,633
37,675,061
38,583,633
37,805,533
Number of treasury shares
1,524,939
2,116,367
1,524,939
2,116,367
2,894,467
Earnings per share (EPS) (DKK)
11
4
14
14
14
Diluted earnings per share
(diluted EPS) (DKK)
11
4
13
14
14
Book value per share
(excluding treasury shares) (DKK) 2)
137
149
137
149
145
Share price at end of period (DKK)
163.6
103.2
163.6
103.2
109.6
Other key figures and financial ratios 3)
EBITDA ratio
15.7%
13.3%
13.0%
13.9%
13.2%
ROIC 4)
22.4%
11.0%
10.6%
11.3%
9.4%
ROE 4)
27.3%
11.5%
12.6%
12.4%
9.8%
Equity ratio
36.6%
47.9%
36.6%
47.9%
49.5%
Total no. of ship days for the Group
44,133
41,613
126,568
111,781
153,195
USD/DKK rate at end of the period
642.2
635.99
642.2
635.99
605.76
Average USD/DKK rate
630.9
637.11
621.9
663.19
653.43
Adjusted Result for the period is computed as "Profit/loss for the period" adjusted for "Profit/loss from the sale of vessels, etc." including adjustment for sale of vessels in Joint Ventures.
Converted at the USD/DKK rate at end of period.
The ratios were computed in accordance with" Recommendations and Financial Ratios" issued by the Danish Association of Financial Analysts. However, "Profit and loss from the sale of vessels, etc." is not included in EBITDA. Please see definitions in the section "Definitions of key figures and financial ratios" in the Annual Report for 2020. The figures are adjusted for the Com- pany´s holding of treasury shares.
Figures are annualised.
5) The Energy Efficiency Operational Indicator (EEOI) is a measurement of efficiency and is defined as the amount of CO2 emitted per tonne of cargo transported 1 mile. The calculation of EEOI has changed from FY 2020 as it now also includes vessels and voyages on T/C-out to third parties. Previously, only own voyages were included.
Lost Time Injury Frequency (LTIF) is the frequency a seafarer is unable to work for more than 24 hours per 1 million working
hours . NORDEN is working closely together with technical management partner Synergy Marine Group to ensure safety
onboard our vessels and makes continuous efforts towards safe working practices during all aspects of the operations.
NORDEN - INTERIM FINANCIAL REPORT - THIRD QUARTER 2021
COMMENTS ON THE DEVELOPMENT
OF THE THIRD QUARTER AND YEAR-TO-DATE 2021
Results
The profit for the third quarter of 2021 amounted to USD 65 million (USD 27 mil- lion). For the first nine months of 2021, the profit was USD 82 million (USD 83 million).
Depreciations increased both for the third quarter and for the first nine months of 2021, mainly due to recognition of more right-of-use assets compared to last year.
Net financial items amounted to a net cost of USD 11 million (USD 7 million) in the third quarter and USD 24 million (USD 20 million) in the first nine months.
Equity
Equity amounted to USD 806 million at the end of Q3, compared to USD 903 million at the end of 2020. The development is due to dividends paid and a temporary effect of fair value adjustments on cash flow hedges in line with rising dry cargo market rates. Equity is expected to increase significantly, as the effect of these cash flow hedges is reversed and earnings from hedged Dry Cargo positions are re- alised.
Cash flows & liquidity
Cash flow from operating activities for the third quarter was positive USD 154 million (USD 161 million), driven by strong operational results.
At the end of the third quarter, NORDEN had available liquidity of USD 415 million, which consists of USD 290 million in cash and cash equivalents supplemented by USD 125 million in undrawn credit facili- ties.
Based on the strong liquidity position and expectations of further operating cash flow in Q4, NORDEN has decided to initiate a share buyback programme of USD 40 million.
Impairment assessment
NORDEN has carried out a routine assessment of indicators of impairment. Management has concluded that no impairment tests had to be performed. It is Management's assessment that at the end of the third quarter of 2021, there is no need for impairment of vessels, right-of- use assets and newbuildings or reversal of previous impairment.
Energy efficiency operational indicator (EEOI)
NORDEN's overall carbon emissions relative to transport volumes have been stable compared to the same period last year.
In Q3 2021, during a period with record high dry cargo activity, NORDEN's EEOI amounted to 9.8 (see page 4 for definition and development in EEOI).
Lost time injury frequency (LTIF)
During Q3 2021, there were 2 injuries on NORDEN's owned vessels, and the year- to-date average for lost time related to injuries on board vessels amounted to 0.7, which is in line with the year-to-date average for the same period in 2020 (see page 4 for definition and development in LTIF).
Profit/loss for the period
USD million
70
60
50
40
30
20
10
0
-10
-20
Q3
Q4
Q1
Q2
Q3
2020
2020
2021
2021
2021
Available liquidity
USD million
500
400
300
200
100
0
Q3
Q4
Q1
Q2
Q3
2020
2020
2021
2021
2021
Cash and securities
Undrawn credit facilities
NORDEN - INTERIM FINANCIAL REPORT - THIRD QUARTER 2021
