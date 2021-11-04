Interim report Q3 2021

Results

The profit for the third quarter of 2021 amounted to USD 65 million (USD 27 mil- lion). For the first nine months of 2021, the profit was USD 82 million (USD 83 million).

Depreciations increased both for the third quarter and for the first nine months of 2021, mainly due to recognition of more right-of-use assets compared to last year.

Net financial items amounted to a net cost of USD 11 million (USD 7 million) in the third quarter and USD 24 million (USD 20 million) in the first nine months.

Equity

Equity amounted to USD 806 million at the end of Q3, compared to USD 903 million at the end of 2020. The development is due to dividends paid and a temporary effect of fair value adjustments on cash flow hedges in line with rising dry cargo market rates. Equity is expected to increase significantly, as the effect of these cash flow hedges is reversed and earnings from hedged Dry Cargo positions are re- alised.