Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Denmark
  4. Nasdaq Copenhagen
  5. Dampskibsselskabet Norden A/S
  6. News
  7. Summary
    DNORD   DK0060083210

DAMPSKIBSSELSKABET NORDEN A/S

(DNORD)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

NOTIFICATION OF MANAGERS' AND CLOSELY RELATED PARTIES' TRANSACTIONS WITH DAMPSKIBSSELSKABET NORDEN A/S' SHARES IN CONNECTION WITH SHARE BUY-BACK PROGRAM

02/21/2022 | 04:48am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

ANNOUNCEMENT NO. 47 - 21 FEBRUARY 2022

In connection with the announced share buy-back program in Dampskibsselskabet NORDEN A/S, A/S Motortramp participates by selling shares pro rata in order to maintain the current ownership of just under 32% of the shares in Dampskibsselskabet NORDEN A/S. The market will be informed accordingly – see the attached file and announcement no. 75/2021.

Kind regards,

Dampskibsselskabet NORDEN A/S

Martin Badsted

CFO

For further information:
Thomas France, Investor Communications Partner, tel.: 3315 0451

Attachments


All news about DAMPSKIBSSELSKABET NORDEN A/S
04:48aNotification of managers' and closely related parties' transactions with dampskibsselsk..
GL
04:41aDAMPSKIBSSELSKABET NORDEN A/S – WEEKLY REPORT ON SHARE BUY-BACK
GL
02/18DAMPSKIBSSELSKABET NORDEN A/S : Proxy statement and vote by mail 2022
PU
02/18DAMPSKIBSSELSKABET NORDEN A/S : Notice of Annual and Extraordinary General Meeting 2022
PU
02/18DAMPSKIBSSELSKABET NORDEN A/S : Notice AGM and EGM 2022
PU
02/18Notice convening the Annual General Meeting of Dampskibsselskabet NORDEN A/S
AQ
02/18Notification of managers' and closely related parties' transactions with dampskibsselsk..
GL
02/18Notification of managers' and closely related parties' transactions with dampskibsselsk..
GL
02/18DAMPSKIBSSELSKABET NORDEN A/S : Management's transactions 44/2022
PU
02/17DAMPSKIBSSELSKABET NORDEN A/S : Management's transactions 43/2022
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 2 598 M - -
Net income 2020 86,0 M - -
Net Debt 2020 344 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 8,17x
Yield 2020 8,16%
Capitalization 901 M 901 M -
EV / Sales 2019 0,41x
EV / Sales 2020 0,40x
Nbr of Employees 1 229
Free-Float -
Chart DAMPSKIBSSELSKABET NORDEN A/S
Duration : Period :
Dampskibsselskabet Norden A/S Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DAMPSKIBSSELSKABET NORDEN A/S
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 0
Last Close Price 24,88 $
Average target price 25,98 $
Spread / Average Target 4,39%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Jan Rindbo Chief Executive Officer
Martin Badsted Senior Vice President
Klaus Nyborg Chairman & Managing Director
Sture Freudenreich Head-Information Technology
Ana Paula da Costa Senior Operations Manager
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
DAMPSKIBSSELSKABET NORDEN A/S-1.86%901
EVERGREEN MARINE CORPORATION (TAIWAN) LTD.-0.70%26 854
ZIM INTEGRATED SHIPPING SERVICES LTD.18.69%8 285
WALLENIUS WILHELMSEN ASA38.74%3 301
STAR BULK CARRIERS CORP.29.51%3 003
WISDOM MARINE LINES CO., LIMITED10.17%2 407