    DNORD   DK0060083210

DAMPSKIBSSELSKABET NORDEN A/S

(DNORD)
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  04/08 08:54:55 am BST
237.40 DKK   +0.42%
08:37aNotification of managers' and closely related parties' transactions with dampskibsselskabet norden a/s' shares in connection with share buy-back program
GL
04/07DAMPSKIBSSELSKABET NORDEN A/S : Management's transactions 91/2022
PU
04/07DAMPSKIBSSELSKABET NORDEN A/S : NORDEN launches carbon-neutral freight transport
PU
NOTIFICATION OF MANAGERS' AND CLOSELY RELATED PARTIES' TRANSACTIONS WITH DAMPSKIBSSELSKABET NORDEN A/S' SHARES IN CONNECTION WITH SHARE BUY-BACK PROGRAM

04/08/2022 | 08:37am BST
ANNOUNCEMENT NO. 92 - 8 APRIL 2022

In connection with the announced share buy-back program in Dampskibsselskabet NORDEN A/S, A/S Motortramp participates by selling shares pro rata in order to maintain the current ownership of just under 32% of the shares in Dampskibsselskabet NORDEN A/S. The market will be informed accordingly – see the attached file and announcement no. 56/2022.

Kind regards,

Dampskibsselskabet NORDEN A/S

Martin Badsted

CFO

For further information:
Thomas France, Investor Communications Partner, tel.: 3315 0451

Attachments


Financials
Sales 2021 3 552 M - 2 720 M
Net income 2021 205 M - 157 M
Net Debt 2021 652 M - 499 M
P/E ratio 2021 4,68x
Yield 2021 10,9%
Capitalization 1 240 M 1 240 M 949 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,40x
EV / Sales 2021 0,45x
Nbr of Employees 1 050
Free-Float 64,4%
Chart DAMPSKIBSSELSKABET NORDEN A/S
Duration : Period :
Dampskibsselskabet Norden A/S Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DAMPSKIBSSELSKABET NORDEN A/S
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 0
Last Close Price 34,65 $
Average target price 25,98 $
Spread / Average Target -25,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Jan Rindbo Chief Executive Officer
Martin Badsted Senior Vice President
Klaus Nyborg Chairman & Managing Director
Sture Freudenreich Head-Information Technology
Ana Paula da Costa Senior Operations Manager
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
DAMPSKIBSSELSKABET NORDEN A/S42.07%1 240
EVERGREEN MARINE CORPORATION (TAIWAN) LTD.-9.82%24 558
ZIM INTEGRATED SHIPPING SERVICES LTD.0.63%7 092
WALLENIUS WILHELMSEN ASA23.32%3 004
STAR BULK CARRIERS CORP.19.94%2 692
COSTAMARE INC.20.47%1 914