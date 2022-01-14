Log in
    DTC   AU0000058620

DAMSTRA HOLDINGS LIMITED

(DTC)
Delayed Quote. Delayed Australian Stock Exchange - 01/14 12:10:51 am
0.325 AUD   --.--%
2021DAMSTRA : Becoming a substantial holder from AEF
PU
2021DAMSTRA : Notices of change of interests of substantial holders
PU
2021DAMSTRA : Change of Directors' Interest Notices (App 3Ys)
PU
Damstra : Notification of cessation of securities - DTC

01/14/2022
Notification of cessation of +securities

Announcement Summary

only

Entity name

DAMSTRA HOLDINGS LIMITED

Announcement Type

New announcement

Date of this announcement

Friday January 14, 2022

use

Details of +securities that have ceased

ASX +security

code

Security description

DTCAI

OPTION EXPIRING

30-SEP-2023 EX $0.8575

personal

DTCAL

16-DEC-2035 EX $ NIL

OPTION EXPIRING

30-SEP-2035 EX $0.00

DTCAM

OPTION EXPIRING

30-SEP-2026 EX $3.2375

DTCAV

OPTION EXPIRING

01-SEP-2036 EX NIL

DTCAV

OPTION EXPIRING

01-SEP-2036 EX NIL

For

DTCAN

OPTION EXPIRING

DTCAU

OPTION EXPIRING

01-SEP-2036 EX NIL

DTCAU

OPTION EXPIRING

01-SEP-2036 EX NIL

DTCAU

OPTION EXPIRING

01-SEP-2036 EX NIL

Notification of cessation of +securities

Number of

+securities that

The +securities have

Date of

have ceased

ceased due to

cessation

689,655

Expiry of option or other

11/01/2022

convertible security without

exercise or conversion

1,429

Expiry of option or other

26/11/2021

convertible security without

exercise or conversion

4,333

Expiry of option or other

26/11/2021

convertible security without

exercise or conversion

21,875

Expiry of option or other

02/01/2022

convertible security without

exercise or conversion

21,875

Expiry of option or other

26/11/2021

convertible security without

exercise or conversion

118,344

Expiry of option or other

31/12/2021

convertible security without

exercise or conversion

2,136

Expiry of option or other

26/11/2021

convertible security without

exercise or conversion

13,339

Expiry of option or other

31/12/2021

convertible security without

exercise or conversion

9,657

Expiry of option or other

24/12/2021

convertible security without

exercise or conversion

Notification of cessation of +securities

DTCAT

OPTION EXPIRING

6,523

Expiry of option or other

26/11/2021

01-SEP-2027 EX $1.6975

convertible security without

exercise or conversion

DTCAT

OPTION EXPIRING

40,732

Expiry of option or other

31/12/2021

01-SEP-2027 EX $1.6975

convertible security without

exercise or conversion

DTCAT

OPTION EXPIRING

29,487

Expiry of option or other

24/12/2021

01-SEP-2027 EX $1.6975

convertible security without

exercise or conversion

Refer to next page for full details of the announcement

Notification of cessation of +securities

Notification of cessation of +securities

Part 1 - Announcement Details

1.1 Name of +Entity

DAMSTRA HOLDINGS LIMITED

We (the entity named above) provide the following information about our issued capital.

1.2

Registered Number Type

Registration Number

ACN

610571607

1.3

ASX issuer code

DTC

  1. The announcement is New announcement
  2. Date of this announcement

14/1/2022

Notification of cessation of +securities

Notification of cessation of +securities

Part 2 - Details of +equity securities or +debt securities that have ceased

ASX +Security Code and Description

DTCAL : OPTION EXPIRING 30-SEP-2035 EX $0.00

Unquoted +equity securities that have ceased

Number of securities that have ceased

1,429

Reason for cessation

Expiry of option or other convertible security without exercise or conversion

Date of cessation

Is the entity paying any consideration for the cessation?

26/11/2021

No

Any other information the entity wishes to notify to ASX about the cessation?

ASX +Security Code and Description

DTCAI : OPTION EXPIRING 30-SEP-2023 EX $0.8575

Unquoted +equity securities that have ceased

Number of securities that have ceased

689,655

Reason for cessation

Expiry of option or other convertible security without exercise or conversion

Date of cessation

Is the entity paying any consideration for the cessation?

11/1/2022

No

Any other information the entity wishes to notify to ASX about the cessation?

ASX +Security Code and Description

DTCAV : OPTION EXPIRING 01-SEP-2036 EX NIL

Unquoted +equity securities that have ceased

Number of securities that have ceased

21,875

Notification of cessation of +securities

Notification of cessation of +securities

Reason for cessation

Expiry of option or other convertible security without exercise or conversion

Date of cessation

Is the entity paying any consideration for the cessation?

2/1/2022

No

Any other information the entity wishes to notify to ASX about the cessation?

ASX +Security Code and Description

DTCAM : OPTION EXPIRING 30-SEP-2026 EX $3.2375

Unquoted +equity securities that have ceased

Number of securities that have ceased

4,333

Reason for cessation

Expiry of option or other convertible security without exercise or conversion

Date of cessation

Is the entity paying any consideration for the cessation?

26/11/2021

No

Any other information the entity wishes to notify to ASX about the cessation?

ASX +Security Code and Description

DTCAU : OPTION EXPIRING 01-SEP-2036 EX NIL

Unquoted +equity securities that have ceased

Number of securities that have ceased

2,136

Reason for cessation

Expiry of option or other convertible security without exercise or conversion

Date of cessation

Is the entity paying any consideration for the cessation?

26/11/2021

No

Any other information the entity wishes to notify to ASX about the cessation?

Notification of cessation of +securities

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Damstra Holdings Ltd. published this content on 14 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 January 2022 05:31:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
