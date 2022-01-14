Damstra : Notification of cessation of securities - DTC
Notification of cessation of +securities
Announcement Summary
Entity name
DAMSTRA HOLDINGS LIMITED
Announcement Type
New announcement
Date of this announcement
Friday January 14, 2022
Details of +securities that have ceased
ASX +security
code
Security description
DTCAI
OPTION EXPIRING
30-SEP-2023 EX $0.8575
DTCAL
16-DEC-2035 EX $ NIL
OPTION EXPIRING
30-SEP-2035 EX $0.00
DTCAM
OPTION EXPIRING
30-SEP-2026 EX $3.2375
DTCAV
OPTION EXPIRING
01-SEP-2036 EX NIL
DTCAV
OPTION EXPIRING
01-SEP-2036 EX NIL
DTCAN
OPTION EXPIRING
DTCAU
OPTION EXPIRING
01-SEP-2036 EX NIL
DTCAU
OPTION EXPIRING
01-SEP-2036 EX NIL
DTCAU
OPTION EXPIRING
01-SEP-2036 EX NIL
Notification of cessation of +securities
Number of
+securities that
The +securities have
Date of
have ceased
ceased due to
cessation
689,655
Expiry of option or other
11/01/2022
convertible security without
exercise or conversion
1,429
Expiry of option or other
26/11/2021
convertible security without
exercise or conversion
4,333
Expiry of option or other
26/11/2021
convertible security without
exercise or conversion
21,875
Expiry of option or other
02/01/2022
convertible security without
exercise or conversion
21,875
Expiry of option or other
26/11/2021
convertible security without
exercise or conversion
118,344
Expiry of option or other
31/12/2021
convertible security without
exercise or conversion
2,136
Expiry of option or other
26/11/2021
convertible security without
exercise or conversion
13,339
Expiry of option or other
31/12/2021
convertible security without
exercise or conversion
9,657
Expiry of option or other
24/12/2021
convertible security without
exercise or conversion
DTCAT
OPTION EXPIRING
6,523
Expiry of option or other
26/11/2021
01-SEP-2027 EX $1.6975
convertible security without
exercise or conversion
DTCAT
OPTION EXPIRING
40,732
Expiry of option or other
31/12/2021
01-SEP-2027 EX $1.6975
convertible security without
exercise or conversion
DTCAT
OPTION EXPIRING
29,487
Expiry of option or other
24/12/2021
01-SEP-2027 EX $1.6975
convertible security without
exercise or conversion
Part 1 - Announcement Details
1.1 Name of +Entity
DAMSTRA HOLDINGS LIMITED
We (the entity named above) provide the following information about our issued capital.
1.2
Registered Number Type
Registration Number
ACN
610571607
1.3
ASX issuer code
DTC
The announcement is New announcement
Date of this announcement
14/1/2022
Part 2 - Details of +equity securities or +debt securities that have ceased
ASX +Security Code and Description
DTCAL : OPTION EXPIRING 30-SEP-2035 EX $0.00
Unquoted +equity securities that have ceased
Number of securities that have ceased
1,429
Reason for cessation
Expiry of option or other convertible security without exercise or conversion
Date of cessation
Is the entity paying any consideration for the cessation?
26/11/2021
No
Any other information the entity wishes to notify to ASX about the cessation?
ASX +Security Code and Description
DTCAI : OPTION EXPIRING 30-SEP-2023 EX $0.8575
Unquoted +equity securities that have ceased
Number of securities that have ceased
689,655
Reason for cessation
Expiry of option or other convertible security without exercise or conversion
Date of cessation
Is the entity paying any consideration for the cessation?
11/1/2022
No
Any other information the entity wishes to notify to ASX about the cessation?
ASX +Security Code and Description
DTCAV : OPTION EXPIRING 01-SEP-2036 EX NIL
Unquoted +equity securities that have ceased
Number of securities that have ceased
21,875
Reason for cessation
Expiry of option or other convertible security without exercise or conversion
Date of cessation
Is the entity paying any consideration for the cessation?
2/1/2022
No
Any other information the entity wishes to notify to ASX about the cessation?
ASX +Security Code and Description
DTCAM : OPTION EXPIRING 30-SEP-2026 EX $3.2375
Unquoted +equity securities that have ceased
Number of securities that have ceased
4,333
Reason for cessation
Expiry of option or other convertible security without exercise or conversion
Date of cessation
Is the entity paying any consideration for the cessation?
26/11/2021
No
Any other information the entity wishes to notify to ASX about the cessation?
ASX +Security Code and Description
DTCAU : OPTION EXPIRING 01-SEP-2036 EX NIL
Unquoted +equity securities that have ceased
Number of securities that have ceased
2,136
Reason for cessation
Expiry of option or other convertible security without exercise or conversion
Date of cessation
Is the entity paying any consideration for the cessation?
26/11/2021
No
Any other information the entity wishes to notify to ASX about the cessation?
