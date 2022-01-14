Damstra : Notification of cessation of securities - DTC

For personal use only

Date of cessation Is the entity paying any consideration for the cessation? 2/1/2022 No

Any other information the entity wishes to notify to ASX about the cessation?

ASX +Security Code and Description

DTCAM : OPTION EXPIRING 30-SEP-2026 EX $3.2375

Unquoted +equity securities that have ceased

Number of securities that have ceased

4,333

Reason for cessation

Expiry of option or other convertible security without exercise or conversion

Date of cessation Is the entity paying any consideration for the cessation? 26/11/2021 No

Any other information the entity wishes to notify to ASX about the cessation?

ASX +Security Code and Description

DTCAU : OPTION EXPIRING 01-SEP-2036 EX NIL

Unquoted +equity securities that have ceased

Number of securities that have ceased

2,136

Reason for cessation

Expiry of option or other convertible security without exercise or conversion

Date of cessation Is the entity paying any consideration for the cessation? 26/11/2021 No

Any other information the entity wishes to notify to ASX about the cessation?