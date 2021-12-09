Damstra : Notification regarding unquoted securities - DTC

For personal use only

Entity name

DAMSTRA HOLDINGS LIMITED

Date of this announcement

Thursday December 09, 2021

The +securities the subject of this notification are:

+Securities issued under an +employee incentive scheme that are subject to a restriction on transfer and are not being quoted on ASX until the restriction ends

Total number of +securities to be issued/transferred

Total number of ASX +security +securities to be code Security description issued/transferred Issue date DTCAU OPTION EXPIRING 01-SEP-2036 EX NIL 110,635 09/12/2021 DTCAT OPTION EXPIRING 01-SEP-2027 EX $1.71 337,831 09/12/2021

Refer to next page for full details of the announcement