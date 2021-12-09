Damstra : Notification regarding unquoted securities - DTC
Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities
Announcement Summary
Entity name
DAMSTRA HOLDINGS LIMITED
Date of this announcement
Thursday December 09, 2021
The +securities the subject of this notification are:
+Securities issued under an +employee incentive scheme that are subject to a restriction on transfer and are not being quoted on ASX until the restriction ends
Total number of +securities to be issued/transferred
Total number of
ASX +security
+securities to be
code
Security description
issued/transferred
Issue date
DTCAU
OPTION EXPIRING 01-SEP-2036 EX NIL
110,635
09/12/2021
DTCAT
OPTION EXPIRING 01-SEP-2027 EX $1.71
337,831
09/12/2021
Refer to next page for full details of the announcement
Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted
Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities
Part 1 - Entity and announcement details
1.1 Name of entity
DAMSTRA HOLDINGS LIMITED
We (the entity named above) give notice of the issue, conversion or payment up of the following unquoted +securities.
1.2
Registered number type
Registration number
ACN
610571607
1.3
ASX issuer code
DTC
The announcement is New announcement
Date of this announcement
9/12/2021
Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted
Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities
Part 2 - Issue details
2.1 The +securities the subject of this notification are:
+Securities issued under an +employee incentive scheme that are subject to a restriction on transfer and are not being quoted on ASX until the restriction ends
2.2a This notification is given in relation to an issue of +securities in a class which is not quoted on ASX and which:
has an existing ASX security code ("existing class")
Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted
Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities
Part 3B - number and type of +securities the subject of this notification (existing class) where issue has not previously been notified to ASX in an Appendix 3B
Additional +securities in an existing class issued under an +employee incentive scheme
ASX +security code and description
DTCAU : OPTION EXPIRING 01-SEP-2036 EX NIL
Date the +securities the subject of this notification were issued
9/12/2021
Will these +securities rank equally in all respects from their issue date with the existing issued +securities in that class
Yes
Were any of the +securities issued to +key management personnel (KMP) or an +associate?
Yes
Provide details of the KMP or +associates being issued +securities.
Name of KMP
Name of registered holder
Number of +securities
48,612
Christian Damstra
Damstar Pty Ltd ATF C and N
Damstra Family Trust
62,023
Johannes Risseeuw
Chocolate Pearl Pty Ltd ATF Cinjan
Trust
Please provide a URL link for a document lodged with ASX detailing the terms of the +employee incentive scheme or a summary of the terms
https://asx.api.markitdigital.com/asx-research/1.0/file/2924-02159717-3A526510?access_token=83ff96335c2d45a094df0 2a206a39ff
Any other information the entity wishes to provide about the +securities the subject of this notification
Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted
Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities
Issue details
Number of +securities
110,635
Additional +securities in an existing class issued under an +employee incentive scheme
ASX +security code and description
DTCAT : OPTION EXPIRING 01-SEP-2027 EX $1.71
Date the +securities the subject of this notification were issued
9/12/2021
Will these +securities rank equally in all respects from their issue date with the existing issued +securities in that class
Yes
Were any of the +securities issued to +key management personnel (KMP) or an +associate?
Yes
Provide details of the KMP or +associates being issued +securities.
Name of KMP
Name of registered holder
Number of +securities
148,441
Christian Damstra
Damstar Pty Ltd ATF C and N
Damstra Family Trust
189,390
Johannes Risseeuw
Chocolate Pearl Pty Ltd ATF Cinjan
Trust
Please provide a URL link for a document lodged with ASX detailing the terms of the +employee incentive scheme or a summary of the terms
https://asx.api.markitdigital.com/asx-research/1.0/file/2924-02159717-3A526510?access_token=83ff96335c2d45a094df0 2a206a39ff
Any other information the entity wishes to provide about the +securities the subject of this notification
Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted
