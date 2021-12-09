Log in
    DTC   AU0000058620

DAMSTRA HOLDINGS LIMITED

(DTC)
  Report
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Australian Stock Exchange - 12/08
0.355 AUD   -6.58%
Damstra : Notification regarding unquoted securities - DTC

12/09/2021 | 12:42am EST
Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities

Announcement Summary

Entity name

DAMSTRA HOLDINGS LIMITED

Date of this announcement

Thursday December 09, 2021

The +securities the subject of this notification are:

+Securities issued under an +employee incentive scheme that are subject to a restriction on transfer and are not being quoted on ASX until the restriction ends

Total number of +securities to be issued/transferred

Total number of

ASX +security

+securities to be

code

Security description

issued/transferred

Issue date

DTCAU

OPTION EXPIRING 01-SEP-2036 EX NIL

110,635

09/12/2021

DTCAT

OPTION EXPIRING 01-SEP-2027 EX $1.71

337,831

09/12/2021

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities

Part 1 - Entity and announcement details

1.1 Name of entity

DAMSTRA HOLDINGS LIMITED

We (the entity named above) give notice of the issue, conversion or payment up of the following unquoted +securities.

1.2

Registered number type

Registration number

ACN

610571607

1.3

ASX issuer code

DTC

  1. The announcement is New announcement
  2. Date of this announcement

9/12/2021

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities

Part 2 - Issue details

2.1 The +securities the subject of this notification are:

+Securities issued under an +employee incentive scheme that are subject to a restriction on transfer and are not being quoted on ASX until the restriction ends

2.2a This notification is given in relation to an issue of +securities in a class which is not quoted on ASX and which:

has an existing ASX security code ("existing class")

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities

Part 3B - number and type of +securities the subject of this notification (existing class) where issue has not previously been notified to ASX in an Appendix 3B

Additional +securities in an existing class issued under an +employee incentive scheme

ASX +security code and description

DTCAU : OPTION EXPIRING 01-SEP-2036 EX NIL

Date the +securities the subject of this notification were issued

9/12/2021

Will these +securities rank equally in all respects from their issue date with the existing issued +securities in that class

Yes

Were any of the +securities issued to +key management personnel (KMP) or an +associate? Yes

Provide details of the KMP or +associates being issued +securities.

Name of KMP

Name of registered holder

Number of +securities

48,612

Christian Damstra

Damstar Pty Ltd ATF C and N

Damstra Family Trust

62,023

Johannes Risseeuw

Chocolate Pearl Pty Ltd ATF Cinjan

Trust

Please provide a URL link for a document lodged with ASX detailing the terms of the +employee incentive scheme or a summary of the terms

https://asx.api.markitdigital.com/asx-research/1.0/file/2924-02159717-3A526510?access_token=83ff96335c2d45a094df0 2a206a39ff

Any other information the entity wishes to provide about the +securities the subject of this notification

Issue details

Number of +securities

110,635

Additional +securities in an existing class issued under an +employee incentive scheme

ASX +security code and description

DTCAT : OPTION EXPIRING 01-SEP-2027 EX $1.71

Date the +securities the subject of this notification were issued

9/12/2021

Will these +securities rank equally in all respects from their issue date with the existing issued +securities in that class

Yes

Were any of the +securities issued to +key management personnel (KMP) or an +associate? Yes

Provide details of the KMP or +associates being issued +securities.

Name of KMP

Name of registered holder

Number of +securities

148,441

Christian Damstra

Damstar Pty Ltd ATF C and N

Damstra Family Trust

189,390

Johannes Risseeuw

Chocolate Pearl Pty Ltd ATF Cinjan

Trust

Please provide a URL link for a document lodged with ASX detailing the terms of the +employee incentive scheme or a summary of the terms

https://asx.api.markitdigital.com/asx-research/1.0/file/2924-02159717-3A526510?access_token=83ff96335c2d45a094df0 2a206a39ff

Any other information the entity wishes to provide about the +securities the subject of this notification

Disclaimer

Damstra Holdings Ltd. published this content on 09 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 December 2021 05:41:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
