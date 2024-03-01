Dana Gas PJSC is a United Arab Emirates-based company engaged, together with its subsidiaries and joint ventures, in the business of exploration, production, ownership, transportation, processing, distribution, marketing, and sale of natural gas and petroleum related products, as well as the development of gas related projects and services. The Company's subsidiaries and joint ventures include, among others, wholly owned Dana Gas LNG Ventures, which is a British Virgin Islands-based company engaged in oil and gas exploration and production; Dana Gas Egypt (previously Centurion) is a Barbados-based oil and gas exploration and production company; Sajaa Gas Private Limited Company (SajGas) and United Gas Transmissions Company Limited (UGTC) are United Arab Emirates-based subsidiaries engaged in gas sweetening and transportation, and Danagaz (Bahrain)WLL. The Company operates in the Middle East, North Africa and South Africa (MENASA) region.