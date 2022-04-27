Dana Incorporated : Non-GAAP Financial Information Q1 2022

DANA INCORPORATED

Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure which we have defined as net income (loss) before interest, income taxes, depreciation, amortization, equity grant expense, restructuring expense, non-service cost components of pension and other postretirement benefit costs and other adjustments not related to our core operations (gain/loss on debt extinguishment, pension settlements, divestitures, impairment, etc.). Adjusted EBITDA is a measure of our ability to maintain and continue to invest in our operations and provide shareholder returns. We use adjusted EBITDA in assessing the effectiveness of our business strategies, evaluating and pricing potential acquisitions and as a factor in making incentive compensation decisions. In addition to its use by management, we also believe adjusted EBITDA is a measure widely used by securities analysts, investors and others to evaluate financial performance of our company relative to other Tier 1 automotive suppliers. Adjusted EBITDA should not be considered a substitute for earnings (loss) before income taxes, net income (loss) or other results reported in accordance with GAAP. Adjusted EBITDA may not be comparable to similarly titled measures reported by other companies.

Adjusted net income (loss) attributable to the parent company is a non-GAAP financial measure which we have defined as net income (loss) attributable to the parent company, excluding any discrete income tax items, restructuring charges, amortization expense and other adjustments not related to our core operations (as used in adjusted EBITDA), net of any associated income tax effects. This measure is considered useful for purposes of providing investors, analysts and other interested parties with an indicator of ongoing financial performance that provides enhanced comparability to net income attributable to the parent company reported by other companies. Adjusted net income (loss) attributable to the parent company is neither intended to represent nor be an alternative measure to net income (loss) attributable to the parent company reported in accordance with GAAP.

Diluted adjusted EPS is a non-GAAP financial measure which we have defined as adjusted net income (loss) attributable to the parent company divided by adjusted diluted shares. We define adjusted diluted shares as diluted shares as determined in accordance with GAAP based on adjusted net income (loss) attributable to the parent company. This measure is considered useful for purposes of providing investors, analysts and other interested parties with an indicator of ongoing financial performance that provides enhanced comparability to EPS reported by other companies. Diluted adjusted EPS is neither intended to represent nor be an alternative measure to diluted EPS reported in accordance with GAAP.

Free cash flow is a non-GAAP financial measure which we have defined as net cash provided by (used in) operating activities less purchases of property, plant and equipment. Adjusted free cash flow is a non-GAAP financial measure which we have defined as net cash provided by (used in) operating activities excluding discretionary pension contributions less purchases of property, plant and equipment. We believe these measures are useful to investors in evaluating the operational cash flow of the company inclusive of the spending required to maintain the operations. Free cash flow and adjusted free cash flow are not intended to represent nor be an alternative to the measure of net cash provided by (used in) operating activities reported in accordance with GAAP. Free cash flow and adjusted free cash flow may not be comparable to similarly titled measures reported by other companies.

The accompanying financial information provides reconciliations of adjusted EBITDA, diluted adjusted EPS, free cash flow and adjusted free cash flow to the most directly comparable financial measures calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP. We have not provided a reconciliation of our adjusted EBITDA and diluted adjusted EPS outlook to the most comparable GAAP measures of net income (loss) and diluted EPS. Providing net income (loss) and diluted EPS guidance is potentially misleading and not practical given the difficulty of projecting event driven transactional and other non-core operating items that are included in net income (loss) and diluted EPS, including restructuring actions, asset impairments and certain income tax adjustments. The accompanying reconciliations of these non-GAAP measures with the most comparable GAAP measures for the historical periods presented are indicative of the reconciliations that will be prepared upon completion of the periods covered by the non-GAAP guidance.

Consolidated Statement of Operations (Unaudited) For the Three Months Ended March 31, 2022 and 2021

(In millions, except per share amounts)

Net sales

Costs and expenses

Cost of sales

Selling, general and administrative expenses Amortization of intangibles

Restructuring charges, net

Other income (expense), net

Earnings before interest and income taxes Interest income

Interest expense

Earnings before income taxes Income tax expense

Equity in earnings of affiliates Net income

Less: Noncontrolling interests net income

Less: Redeemable noncontrolling interests net loss

Net income attributable to the parent company

Net income per share available to common stockholders

Basic

Diluted

Weighted-average shares outstanding - Basic Weighted-average shares outstanding - Diluted

Three Months Ended

March 31,2022

2021

$

2,480 $ 2,263

2,283 2,012

130 119

4 4

(1) 1

2 (19)

66 108

2 2

31 34

37 76

18 22

1 14

20 68

4 1

(1) (4)

$

17

$

71

$ $

0.12 0.12

$ 0.49

$ 0.48

144.2 144.9 145.3 146.4

Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income (Unaudited) For the Three Months Ended March 31, 2022 and 2021

(In millions)

Net income

Other comprehensive income (loss), net of tax:

Currency translation adjustments

Hedging gains and losses Defined benefit plans

Other comprehensive income (loss)

Total comprehensive income

Less: Comprehensive (income) loss attributable to noncontrolling interests Less: Comprehensive loss attributable to redeemable noncontrolling interests

Comprehensive income attributable to the parent company

Three Months Ended

March 31,2022

2021

$

20 $ 68

39 (5)

(4) (17)

1 3

36 (19)

56 49

(4) 1

1 3

$

53

$

53

Consolidated Balance Sheet (Unaudited)

As of March 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021

(In millions, except share and per share amounts)

Assets

Current assets

Cash and cash equivalents Marketable securities Accounts receivable

Trade, less allowance for doubtful accounts of $7 in 2022 and $7 in 2021

Other

Inventories

Other current assets

Total current assets Goodwill

Intangibles Deferred tax assets Other noncurrent assets Investments in affiliates Operating lease assets

Property, plant and equipment, net

Total assets

Liabilities and equity Current liabilities Short-term debt

Current portion of long-term debt Accounts payable

Accrued payroll and employee benefits Taxes on income

Current portion of operating lease liabilities Other accrued liabilities

Total current liabilities

Long-term debt, less debt issuance costs of $25 in 2022 and $26 in 2021 Noncurrent operating lease liabilities

Pension and postretirement obligations Other noncurrent liabilities

Total liabilities Commitments and contingencies Redeemable noncontrolling interests Parent company stockholders' equity

Preferred stock, 50,000,000 shares authorized, $0.01 par value,no shares outstanding

Common stock, 450,000,000 shares authorized, $0.01 par value, 143,334,271 and 144,238,660 shares outstanding

Additional paid-in capital

Retained earnings

Treasury stock, at cost (13,466,902 and 11,661,591 shares)

Accumulated other comprehensive loss

Total parent company stockholders' equity Noncontrolling interests

Total equity

Total liabilities, redeemable noncontrolling interests and equity

March 31, 2022

December 31, 2021

$

259

19 17

1,625 1,321

250 220

1,631 1,564

210 196

$ 268

3,994 3,586

479 482

225 233

603 580

128 131

175 174

244 247

2,205 2,199

$

8,053

$

7,632

$

301

8 8

1,717 1,571

207 184

55 41

39 43

293 304

$ 23

2,620 2,174

2,376 2,386

211 209

390 398

269 292

5,866

5,459

200 198

-

-2 2

2,431 2,427

664 662

(216) (184)

(949) (985)

1,932 55 1,987

$

8,053

1,922 53 1,975

$

7,632

Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows (Unaudited) For the Three Months Ended March 31, 2022 and 2021

(In millions)

Operating activities Net income

Three Months Ended

March 31,2022

2021

$ 20

$ 68

Depreciation 91 88

Amortization 6 7

Amortization of deferred financing charges 1 2

Earnings of affiliates, net of dividends received (1) (14)

Stock compensation expense 4 5

Deferred income taxes (25) (6)

Pension expense, net (1)

Change in working capital (211) (133)

Other, net (5) 10

Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities (121)

Investing activities

27

Purchases of property, plant and equipment (116) (53)

Acquisition of businesses, net of cash acquired (17)

Purchases of marketable securities (5) (11)

Proceeds from sales and maturities of marketable securities 2 6

Other, net 2 2

Net cash used in investing activities (117) (73)

Financing activities

Net change in short-term debt 278 (1)

Proceeds from long-term debt 2 2

Repayment of long-term debt (3) (1)

Deferred financing payments (2)

Dividends paid to common stockholders (14) (14)

Distributions to noncontrolling interests (1)

Contributions from redeemable noncontrolling interests 2 1

Payments to acquire noncontrolling interests (3)

Repurchases of common stock (25)

Other, net (7) (1)

Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities

Net decrease in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash − beginning of period Effect of exchange rate changes on cash balances

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash − end of period

229 (16)

(9) (62)

287 567

2 (12)

$

280

$

493