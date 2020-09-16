Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Dana Incorporated    DAN

DANA INCORPORATED

(DAN)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Dana Incorporated : RBC Capital Markets Global Industrials Virtual Conference Presentation

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
09/16/2020 | 03:40pm EDT

Honesty and Integrity | Good Corporate Citizenship | Open Communication | Continuous Improvement

RBC Capital Markets

Global Industrials Virtual Conference

September 15, 2020

Jonathan Collins

Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

Safe Harbor Statement

Certain statements and projections contained in this presentation are, by their nature, forward-looking within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements are based on our current expectations, estimates and projections about our industry and business, management's beliefs, and certain assumptions made by us, all of which are subject to change. Forward-looking statements can often be identified by words such as "anticipates," "expects," "intends," "plans," "predicts," "believes," "seeks," "estimates," "may," "will," "should," "would," "could," "potential," "continue," "ongoing," similar expressions, and variations or negatives of these words. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future results and are subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions that could cause our actual results to differ materially and adversely from those expressed in any forward-looking statement. Dana's Annual Report on Form 10-K, subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, recent Current Reports on Form 8-K, and other Securities and Exchange Commission filings discuss important risk factors that could affect our business, results of operations and financial condition. The forward-looking statements in this presentation speak only as of this date. Dana does not undertake any obligation to revise or update publicly any forward-looking statement for any reason.

© 2020 Dana

2

Business Overview

Markets

Light Vehicles

52%

Heavy Vehicles

20%

Off-Highway

28%

Regions

North America

52

%

Europe

30%

South America

6%

Asia Pacific

12%

Technologies

Drive

Motion

Electrodynamic

Thermal

Sealing

Digital

Products

Axles, e-Axles,e-Drives, propshafts / driveshafts, conventional and hybrid transmissions, wheel and track drives, high-precision gears

Winches, slew drives, gearboxes, hydraulics, valves, custom gear and drives, controls and software, hub drives

Motors, inverters, controls and software, chargers, electrified power cradle, battery management system, fuel cell plates

Transmission and engine oil cooling; battery, motor, and electronics cooling; charge air cooling; active warm-up;thermal-acoustical protective shielding

Cam covers, oil pan modules, engine gaskets and seals, transmission gaskets and seals, transmission separator plates

Active and passive system controls, descriptive and predictive analytics

Segments

Light Vehicle Drive

Systems

42%

Off-Highway Drive and Motion Systems

27%

Commercial Vehicle Drive and Motion Systems

19%

Power Technologies

12%

Sales as of Dec. 31, 2019. Consolidated sales only.

© 2020 Dana

3

Enterprise Strategy

Develop and deliver fully integrated e-Propulsionsystems to capture opportunity to double CPV as core markets shift from internal combustion engines to electric propulsion

© 2020 Dana

4

Lead Electric Propulsion

Robust e-Propulsion Systems Capabilities

3:1 e-Axle System

© 2020 Dana

5

Hyliion Partnership

  • Equity-linkedinvestment in Hyliion of $15M
    • Represents ~2% of company upon closing of merger with SHLL
    • Stake valued at ~$130M for a ~8x return on investment (@ $43.25 share price*)
  • Strategic partnership with Hyliion to supply e-propulsion systems for both HEV & ERX

e-Propulsion

System

Attractive ROI and significant growth vector for e-propulsion systems

*Closing share price of SHLL on 9/14/2019

© 2020 Dana

6

Business Outlook - Updated

Light

Vehicle

Market

Commercial

Vehicle

Market

Off-Highway

Equipment

Market

  • Light-truckdemand stronger than expected
  • Key vehicle inventories remain low
  • N.A. and China seeing fastest recovery
    • Class 8 demand strengthening
    • Medium duty demand improving
    • Brazilian truck & bus demand remains weak
  • Agriculture market continues improvement
  • Construction equipment improving modestly
  • China demand remains strong

Production levels continue to improve on stronger demand across all three mobility markets

© 2020 Dana

7

Non-GAAP Financial Information

Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure which we have defined as net income before interest, income taxes, depreciation, amortization, equity grant expense, restructuring expense, non-service cost components of pension and other postretirement benefit costs and other adjustments not related to our core operations (gain/loss on debt extinguishment, pension settlements, divestitures, impairment, etc.). Adjusted EBITDA is a measure of our ability to maintain and continue to invest in our operations and provide shareholder returns. We use adjusted EBITDA in assessing the effectiveness of our business strategies, evaluating and pricing potential acquisitions and as a factor in making incentive compensation decisions. In addition to its use by management, we also believe adjusted EBITDA is a measure widely used by securities analysts, investors and others to evaluate financial performance of our company relative to other Tier 1 automotive suppliers. Adjusted EBITDA should not be considered a substitute for earnings before income taxes, net income or other results reported in accordance with GAAP. Adjusted EBITDA may not be comparable to similarly titled measures reported by other companies.

Diluted adjusted EPS is a non-GAAP financial measure which we have defined as adjusted net income divided by adjusted diluted shares. We define adjusted net income as net income attributable to the parent company, excluding any nonrecurring income tax items, restructuring charges, amortization expense and other adjustments not related to our core operations (as used in adjusted EBITDA), net of any associated income tax effects. We define adjusted diluted shares as diluted shares as determined in accordance with GAAP based on adjusted net income. This measure is considered useful for purposes of providing investors, analysts and other interested parties with an indicator of ongoing financial performance that provides enhanced comparability to EPS reported by other companies. Diluted adjusted EPS is neither intended to represent nor be an alternative measure to diluted EPS reported in accordance with GAAP.

Free cash flow is a non-GAAP financial measure which we have defined as net cash provided by (used in) operating activities less purchases of property, plant and equipment. Adjusted free cash flow is a non-GAAP financial measure which we have defined as net cash provided by (used in) operating activities excluding discretionary pension contributions less purchases of property, plant and equipment. We believe these measures are useful to investors in evaluating the operational cash flow of the company inclusive of the spending required to maintain the operations. Free cash flow and adjusted free cash flow are not intended to represent nor be an alternative to the measure of net cash provided by (used in) operating activities reported in accordance with GAAP. Free cash flow and adjusted free cash flow may not be comparable to similarly titled measures reported by other companies.

The accompanying financial information provides reconciliations of adjusted EBITDA, diluted adjusted EPS, free cash flow and adjusted free cash flow to the most directly comparable financial measures calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP. We have not provided a reconciliation of our adjusted EBITDA and diluted adjusted EPS outlook to the most comparable GAAP measures of net income (loss) and diluted EPS. Providing net income (loss) and diluted EPS guidance is potentially misleading and not practical given the difficulty of projecting event driven transactional and other non-core operating items that are included in net income (loss) and diluted EPS, including restructuring actions, asset impairments and certain income tax adjustments. The accompanying reconciliations of these non-GAAP measures with the most comparable GAAP measures for the historical periods presented are indicative of the reconciliations that will be prepared upon completion of the periods covered by the non-GAAP guidance.

© 2020 Dana

9

Disclaimer

DANA Incorporated published this content on 15 September 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 September 2020 19:39:08 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about DANA INCORPORATED
03:40pDANA INCORPORATED : RBC Capital Markets Global Industrials Virtual Conference Pr..
PU
09/15DANA INC : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K..
AQ
09/10DANA INCORPORATED : to Strengthen Global Electrification Capabilities through Pr..
PR
09/08DANA INCORPORATED : to Participate in RBC Capital Markets Global Industrials Vir..
PR
08/05DANA INCORPORATED : to Participate in J.P. Morgan Auto Conference
PR
07/31DANA INCORPORATED : Q2 2020 Dana Incorporated Earnings Conference Call
PU
07/31DANA INC : Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
07/30DANA INCORPORATED : Quarterly Financial Information and Reconciliations of Non-G..
PU
07/30DANA INCORPORATED : INC Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condit..
AQ
07/30DANA : 2Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 6 521 M - -
Net income 2020 -97,5 M - -
Net Debt 2020 1 885 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 -19,2x
Yield 2020 0,70%
Capitalization 2 072 M 2 072 M -
EV / Sales 2020 0,61x
EV / Sales 2021 0,48x
Nbr of Employees 33 300
Free-Float 92,6%
Chart DANA INCORPORATED
Duration : Period :
Dana Incorporated Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DANA INCORPORATED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 9
Average target price 16,22 $
Last Close Price 14,34 $
Spread / Highest target 53,4%
Spread / Average Target 13,1%
Spread / Lowest Target -16,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
James K. Kamsickas Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Carl Beckwith Vice President-Global Operation
Jonathan M. Collins Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Matthew H. Fahnestock Chief Information Officer & Vice President
Christophe J. Dominiak Chief Technology Officer & Senior Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DANA INCORPORATED-21.21%2 072
DENSO CORPORATION-6.83%33 452
APTIV PLC-9.43%23 225
CONTINENTAL AG-17.80%22 448
HYUNDAI MOBIS CO.,LTD-5.27%18 524
WEICHAI POWER CO., LTD.-5.11%17 114
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group