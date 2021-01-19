Log in
Dana Incorporated : to Announce 2020 Fourth-quarter and Year-end Financial Results, Host Conference Call and Webcast on Feb. 18

01/19/2021 | 03:09pm EST
MAUMEE, Ohio, Jan. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Dana Incorporated (NYSE: DAN) will release its 2020 fourth-quarter and year-end financial results on Thursday, Feb. 18, 2021.  A press release will be issued at approximately 7 a.m. EST, followed by a conference call and webcast at 9 a.m. EST.  Members of the company's senior management team will be available at that time to discuss the results and answer related questions.

Participants may listen to the audio portion of the conference call either through audio streaming online or by telephone.  Slide viewing is available online via a link provided on the Dana investor website: www.dana.com/investors.  U.S. and Canadian locations should dial 1-888-311-4590 and international locations should call 1-706-758-0054.  Please enter conference I.D. 9259583 ask for the "Dana Incorporated's Financial Webcast and Conference Call."  Phone registration will be available beginning at 8:30 a.m. EST

An audio recording of the webcast will be available after 5 p.m. EST on Feb. 18 by dialing 1-855-859-2056 (U.S. or Canada) or 1-404-537-3406 (international) and entering conference I.D. 9259583.  A webcast replay will also be available after 5 p.m. EST and may be accessed via Dana's investor website.

About Dana Incorporated
Dana is a world leader in providing power-conveyance and energy-management solutions that are engineered to improve the efficiency, performance, and sustainability of light vehicles, commercial vehicles, and off-highway equipment.  Enabling the propulsion of conventional, hybrid, and electric-powered vehicles, Dana equips its customers with critical drive and motion systems; electrodynamic technologies; and thermal, sealing, and digital solutions.

In 2019, the company reported sales of $8.6 billion with 36,000 associates in 34 countries across six continents.  Based in Maumee, Ohio, USA, and founded in 1904, Dana has established a high-performance culture that focuses on its people, and the company has earned recognition around the world as a top employer. Learn more at dana.com.

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/dana-incorporated-to-announce-2020-fourth-quarter-and-year-end-financial-results-host-conference-call-and-webcast-on-feb-18-301211181.html

SOURCE Dana Incorporated


© PRNewswire 2021
