Dana Incorporated : to Participate in Gabelli Funds 44th Annual Automotive Symposium

10/26/2020 | 02:28pm EDT

MAUMEE, Ohio, Oct. 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Dana Incorporated (NYSE: DAN) announced today it will participate in the Gabelli Funds 44th Annual Automotive Symposium on Nov. 2, 2020.  Dana's Chairman and Chief Executive Officer James Kamsickas and Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer Jonathan Collins will provide a brief overview of the company and answer questions beginning at 1 p.m. (EST).

Information on accessing the webcast will be posted to Dana's Investor website, www.dana.com/investors, prior to the event.

About Dana Incorporated

Dana is a world leader in providing power-conveyance and energy-management solutions that are engineered to improve the efficiency, performance, and sustainability of light vehicles, commercial vehicles, and off-highway equipment.  Enabling the propulsion of conventional, hybrid, and electric-powered vehicles, Dana equips its customers with critical drive and motion systems; electrodynamic technologies; and thermal, sealing, and digital solutions.

Founded in 1904, Dana employs more than 36,000 people who are committed to delivering long-term value to their customers, which include nearly every vehicle manufacturer in the world.  Based in Maumee, Ohio, USA, and with locations in 34 countries across six continents, the company reported sales of $8.6 billion in 2019.  Having established a high-performance culture that focuses on its people, the company has earned recognition around the world as a top employer.  Learn more at dana.com.

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/dana-incorporated-to-participate-in-gabelli-funds-44th-annual-automotive-symposium-301159807.html

