    DAN   US2358252052

DANA INCORPORATED

(DAN)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04/28 04:00:02 pm EDT
15.04 USD   +5.10%
04:45pDana Incorporated to Participate in Oppenheimer Industrial Growth and Wells Fargo Industrials Conferences
PR
04:21pDANA INC Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations (Dollars in millions) (form 10-Q)
AQ
12:33pWells Fargo Lowers Dana's Price Target to $15 From $17, Maintains Equalweight Rating
MT
Dana Incorporated to Participate in Oppenheimer Industrial Growth and Wells Fargo Industrials Conferences

04/28/2022 | 04:45pm EDT
MAUMEE, Ohio, April 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Dana Incorporated (NYSE: DAN) announced today it will participate in the virtual Oppenheimer 17th Annual Industrial Growth Conference on May 3, 2022. Beginning at 12:45 p.m. EDT, Dana's Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer Timothy Kraus will provide a brief overview of the company and answer questions for approximately 35 minutes.

Dana will also be participating in the 2022 Wells Fargo Industrials Conference on May 5. Mr. Kraus will present and answer questions from 2 p.m. to 2:35 p.m. EDT.

Information on accessing the webcast will be posted to Dana's Investor website, www.dana.com/investors, before the events.

About Dana Incorporated
Dana is a leader in the design and manufacture of highly efficient propulsion and energy-management solutions that power vehicles and machines in all mobility markets across the globe. The company is shaping sustainable progress through its conventional and clean-energy solutions that support nearly every vehicle manufacturer with drive and motion systems; electrodynamic technologies, including software and controls; and thermal, sealing, and digital solutions.

Based in Maumee, Ohio, USA, the company reported sales of $8.9 billion in 2021 with 40,000 people in 31 countries across six continents. Founded in 1904, Dana was named one of "America's Most Responsible Companies 2022" by Newsweek for its emphasis on sustainability and social responsibility. The company is driven by a high-performance culture that focuses on valuing others, inspiring innovation, growing responsibly, and winning together, earning it global recognition as a top employer. Learn more at dana.com.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/dana-incorporated-to-participate-in-oppenheimer-industrial-growth-and-wells-fargo-industrials-conferences-301535899.html

SOURCE Dana Incorporated


© PRNewswire 2022
More recommendations