Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Dana Incorporated
  6. News
  7. Summary
    DAN   US2358252052

DANA INCORPORATED

(DAN)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Dana Incorporated : to Pay Dividend on Common Stock

07/28/2021 | 05:31pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

MAUMEE, Ohio, July 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Dana Incorporated (NYSE: DAN) announced today that its board of directors has declared a dividend on its common stock.  

The board declared a quarterly dividend of $0.10 per share, payable Sept. 3, 2021, to holders of Dana common stock as of Aug. 13.

About Dana Incorporated
Dana is a leader in the design and manufacture of highly efficient propulsion and energy-management solutions for all mobility markets across the globe.  The company's conventional and clean-energy solutions support nearly every vehicle manufacturer with drive and motion systems; electrodynamic technologies, including software and controls; and thermal, sealing, and digital solutions.

Based in Maumee, Ohio, USA, the company reported sales of $7.1 billion in 2020 with 38,000 associates in 33 countries across six continents.  Founded in 1904, Dana was named one of "America's Most Responsible Companies 2021" by Newsweek for its emphasis on sustainability and social responsibility.  The company is driven by a high-performance culture that focuses on its people, which has earned it global recognition as a top employer, including "World's Best Employer" from Forbes magazine.  Learn more at dana.com.

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/dana-to-pay-dividend-on-common-stock-301343725.html

SOURCE Dana Incorporated


© PRNewswire 2021
All news about DANA INCORPORATED
05:31pDANA INCORPORATED : to Pay Dividend on Common Stock
PR
07/15DANA INCORPORATED : to Announce 2021 Second-quarter Financial Results, Host Conf..
PR
07/15DANA INCORPORATED : Deutsche Bank Adjusts Dana's Price Target to $33 From $34, M..
MT
07/13DANA INCORPORATED : RBC Boosts Price Target on Dana to $32 From $31, Maintains O..
MT
07/13DANA INCORPORATED : Introduces Spicer® HVT1 Transmission Specifically Engineered..
PR
07/13Dana Introduces Spicer® HVT1 Transmission Specifically Engineered to Improve ..
CI
07/12DANA INCORPORATED : Accelerates Greenhouse Gas Emissions Reduction and Commits t..
PR
06/28DANA INCORPORATED : Announces Leadership Change for its Light Vehicle Drive Syst..
PU
06/28DANA INC : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Financial Statements and E..
AQ
06/28DANA INCORPORATED : Announces Leadership Change for its Light Vehicle Drive Syst..
PR
More news