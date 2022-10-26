Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Dana Incorporated
  6. News
  7. Summary
    DAN   US2358252052

DANA INCORPORATED

(DAN)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00 2022-10-26 pm EDT
14.33 USD   +1.27%
04:31pDana to Pay Dividend on Common Stock
PR
10/24Dana Introduces Spicer Electrified e-Transmission to Support Off-Highway Vehicles at Bauma 2022
AQ
10/24Dana Showcases Suite of Field-Ready Electrified Solutions at Bauma 2022
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Dana to Pay Dividend on Common Stock

10/26/2022 | 04:31pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

MAUMEE, Ohio, Oct. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Dana Incorporated (NYSE: DAN) announced today that its board of directors has declared a dividend on its common stock.  

The board declared a quarterly dividend of $0.10 per share, payable Dec. 2, 2022, to holders of Dana common stock as of Nov. 11.

About Dana Incorporated
Dana is a leader in the design and manufacture of highly efficient propulsion and energy-management solutions that power vehicles and machines in all mobility markets across the globe. The company is shaping sustainable progress through its conventional and clean-energy solutions that support nearly every vehicle manufacturer with drive and motion systems; electrodynamic technologies, including software and controls; and thermal, sealing, and digital solutions.

Based in Maumee, Ohio, USA, the company reported sales of $8.9 billion in 2021 with 40,000 people in 31 countries across six continents. Founded in 1904, Dana was named one of "America's Most Responsible Companies 2022" by Newsweek for its emphasis on sustainability and social responsibility. The company is driven by a high-performance culture that focuses on valuing others, inspiring innovation, growing responsibly, and winning together, earning it global recognition as a top employer. Learn more at dana.com.

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/dana-to-pay-dividend-on-common-stock-301660108.html

SOURCE Dana Incorporated


© PRNewswire 2022
All news about DANA INCORPORATED
04:31pDana to Pay Dividend on Common Stock
PR
10/24Dana Introduces Spicer Electrified e-Transmission to Support Off-Highway Vehicles at Ba..
AQ
10/24Dana Showcases Suite of Field-Ready Electrified Solutions at Bauma 2022
CI
10/24Dana Incorporated Introduces Spicer Electrified(TM) e-Transmission to Support Off-Highw..
CI
10/24Dana Introduces Spicer Electrified™ e-Transmission to Support Off-Highway Vehicle..
PR
10/24Dana Showcases Suite of Field-Ready Electrified Solutions at Bauma 2022
PR
10/19Deutsche Bank Adjusts Dana's Price Target to $13 From $15, Maintains Hold Rating
MT
10/11Oppenheimer Adjusts Dana Price Target to $16 From $18, Maintains Outperform Rating
MT
10/10Dana Incorporated to Announce 2022 Third-quarter Financial Results, Host Conference Cal..
PR
10/10RBC Cuts Price Target on Dana to $15 From $18, Maintains Outperform Rating
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on DANA INCORPORATED
More recommendations