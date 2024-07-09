Ideally Suited for Satellite and Independent Labs, the new DxC 500i Analyzer Offers Flexibility, Scalability and Data Commutability with Extensive Chemistry and Immunoassay Assay Menu

The New DxC 500i Analyzer Incorporates

Recently Introduced DxC 500 AU Chemistry Analyzer Technology with Six Sigma Performance

BREA, Calif., July 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Beckman Coulter Diagnostics, a clinical diagnostics leader, today introduces the new DxC 500i Clinical Analyzer*, an integrated clinical chemistry and immunoassay analyzer. As healthcare systems around the world strategically adopt networked laboratory operational models for better efficiency and patient access, Beckman Coulter continues to introduce new innovations to address the needs of the entire network with specific solutions for satellite or independent laboratories, as well as core laboratories. Utilizing Beckman Coulter's common reagents and consumables across its scalable clinical chemistry and immunoassay portfolio, the DxC 500i Analyzer enables commutable patient results, offering hospitals and healthcare networks strategic benefits in patient care and inventory management.

"The development of the DxC 500i Analyzer is yet another example of how Beckman Coulter is investing in the needs of a broad range of laboratories across healthcare systems," said Kathleen Orland, Senior Vice President, Business Unit, General Manager, Chemistry and Immunoassay for Beckman Coulter Diagnostics. "The DxC 500i Clinical Analyzer powers both clinical chemistry and immunoassay testing in one space-saving package. With steadfast performance, practical simplicity, and trusted clinical quality, this analyzer meets the specific demands of the low-volume laboratory customer, standalone laboratories and community hospitals."

The DxC 500i Clinical Analyzer features FlexMode operations, prioritizing immunoassay and chemistry testing according to each sample's urgency. The new dynamic sample handler manages repeats and re-runs without operator intervention and pulls in a new sample rack as soon as the previous rack is offloaded, optimizing rapid throughput in a compact footprint. Of equal importance, the DxC 500i's intuitive interface supports even the newest users through proactive task indicators, step-by-step instructions and simplified staff onboarding and training.

In January, Beckman Coulter unveiled the DxC 500 AU Chemistry Analyzer, an automated clinical chemistry analyzer with onboard guided workflows, more than 120 assays, and standardized reagents for use across healthcare networks. The DxC 500i analyzer incorporates the DxC 500 AU technology within its clinical chemistry capabilities, including its Six Sigma performance.

The DxC 500i Clinical Analyzer is currently available in countries accepting CE mark.

Pending submission and clearance by the United States Food and Drug Administration, the analyzer is not yet available for in vitro diagnostic use in the U.S. Not all products are available in all countries. Product availability and regulatory status depends on country registration per applicable regulations.

About Beckman Coulter Diagnostics

A global leader in advanced diagnostics, Beckman Coulter has challenged convention to elevate the diagnostic laboratory's role in improving patient health for more than 80 years. Our mission is to Relentlessly Reimagine Healthcare, One Diagnosis at a Time – and we do this by applying the power of science, technology and the passion and creativity of our teams. Our diagnostic solutions are used in complex clinical testing, and are found in hospitals, reference laboratories and physician office settings around the globe. We exist to deliver smarter, faster diagnostic solutions that move the needle forward from what's now to what's next. We seek to accelerate care with an extensive clinical menu, scalable lab automation technologies, insightful clinical informatics, and optimize lab performance services. Headquartered in Brea, Calif., with more than 11,000 global team members, Beckman Coulter Diagnostics is proud to be part of Danaher (NYSE: DHR). Danaher is a global science and technology leader. Together we combine our capabilities to accelerate the real-life impact of tomorrow's science and technology to improve human health.

