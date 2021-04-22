Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Danaher Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    DHR

DANAHER CORPORATION

(DHR)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed Nyse - 04/21 04:10:00 pm
244.4 USD   +1.05%
06:34aDanaher 1Q Profit Rises on Core-Business Results, Covid-19 Efforts
DJ
06:17aDANAHER : Q1 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
06:14aDANAHER  : Q1 Adjusted Earnings, Revenue Rise
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Danaher 1Q Profit Rises on Core-Business Results, Covid-19 Efforts

04/22/2021 | 06:34am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

By Matt Grossman

Danaher Corp. Thursday logged year-over-year profit and revenue growth in the latest quarter, as the company's contributions to anti-Covid-19 efforts contributed to its results.

The Washington, D.C.-based medical company reported net earnings of $2.29 a share, up from 81 cents a share in last year's first quarter. The company's total net earnings were $1.7 billion, compared with $595 million a year earlier.

On an adjusted basis, Danaher's profit was $2.52 a share. Analysts polled by FactSet were expecting adjusted earnings of $1.76 a share.

Revenue improved to $6.86 billion, from $4.34 billion in 2020's first quarter. Analysts had forecast revenue of $6.29 billion.

Chief Executive Rainer Blair said that Danaher's results were driven both by strength in its base business and by the company's contributions to Covid-19 vaccines, therapeutics and diagnostic tests.

The company forecast that in the second quarter, its core-business revenue will grow at a rate in the mid-20% range year over year, with core revenue growth at a high-teens percentage rate in 2021 overall.

Write to Matt Grossman at matt.grossman@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

04-22-21 0633ET

All news about DANAHER CORPORATION
06:34aDanaher 1Q Profit Rises on Core-Business Results, Covid-19 Efforts
DJ
06:17aDANAHER : Q1 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
06:14aDANAHER  : Q1 Adjusted Earnings, Revenue Rise
MT
06:06aDANAHER  : Quarterly Report (SEC Filing - 10-Q)
PU
06:04aDANAHER CORP /DE/  : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial St..
AQ
06:03aDANAHER  : DE/ MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND R..
AQ
06:03aDANAHER  : Earnings Flash (DHR) DANAHER CORPORATION Posts Q1 EPS $2.52
MT
06:01aDANAHER  : Reports First Quarter 2021 Results
PR
04/19DANAHER CORPORATION  : quaterly earnings release
04/14RBC Capital Raises Price Targets, Estimates on Multi-Industry Stocks, Sees V-..
MT
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 27 176 M - -
Net income 2021 4 471 M - -
Net Debt 2021 10 438 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 40,3x
Yield 2021 0,32%
Capitalization 172 B 172 B -
EV / Sales 2021 6,73x
EV / Sales 2022 6,50x
Nbr of Employees 68 000
Free-Float 73,9%
Chart DANAHER CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Danaher Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DANAHER CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 22
Average target price 261,84 $
Last Close Price 244,40 $
Spread / Highest target 18,7%
Spread / Average Target 7,14%
Spread / Lowest Target -34,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Rainer M. Blair President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Matthew R. McGrew Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Steven M. Rales Chairman
Jose Carlos Gutiérrez Ramos Chief Scientific Officer & Senior Vice President
Brian W. Ellis Chief Compliance Officer, SVP & General Counsel
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DANAHER CORPORATION8.87%172 455
THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC3.14%189 576
INTUITIVE SURGICAL, INC.8.96%105 520
SHENZHEN MINDRAY BIO-MEDICAL ELECTRONICS CO., LTD.-2.68%77 650
SIEMENS HEALTHINEERS AG15.65%65 612
ILLUMINA, INC.9.01%58 879
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ