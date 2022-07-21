Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nyse
  Danaher Corporation
  News
  Summary
    DHR   US2358511028

DANAHER CORPORATION

(DHR)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:03 2022-07-20 pm EDT
256.00 USD   +0.10%
06:47aDanaher 2Q Profit Falls as Costs Rise
DJ
06:42aDanaher Fiscal Q2 Adjusted EPS, Sales Rise
MT
06:14aDANAHER : REPORTS SECOND QUARTER 2022 RESULTS - Form 8-K
PU
Danaher 2Q Profit Falls as Costs Rise

07/21/2022 | 06:47am EDT
By Will Feuer


Danaher Corp. reported that profit for the second quarter fell, as the company logged higher sales as well as a rise in costs.

The medical and diagnostics company posted a profit of $1.68 billion for the three months ended July 1, compared with $1.79 billion a year earlier. Earnings from continuing operations were $2.25 a share, compared with $2.28 a share a year earlier.

Stripping out one-time items like amortization, the company posted earnings of $2.76 a share. Analysts had been forecasting adjusted earnings of $2.35 a share, according to FactSet.

Danaher's sales were $7.75 billion, up from $7.22 billion, it said. Analysts had anticipated revenue of $7.30 billion.

Covid-19-related testing sales held back core sales growth by 1.5%, the company said. Excluding that effect, base business core sales grew by 8%, it said.

Cost of sales rose to $3.03 billion from $2.82 billion, the company said.


Write to Will Feuer at Will.Feuer@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

07-21-22 0646ET

Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 30 663 M - -
Net income 2022 6 371 M - -
Net Debt 2022 12 878 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 29,9x
Yield 2022 0,40%
Capitalization 183 B 183 B -
EV / Sales 2022 6,40x
EV / Sales 2023 5,89x
Nbr of Employees 79 000
Free-Float 74,5%
Managers and Directors
Rainer M. Blair President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Matthew R. McGrew Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Steven M. Rales Chairman
Jose-Carlos Gutiérrez-Ramos Chief Science Officer & Senior Vice President
Sadik Kassim Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
DANAHER CORPORATION-22.27%183 269
THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC-19.54%210 861
INTUITIVE SURGICAL, INC.-40.32%78 690
EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES CORPORATION-21.85%63 126
SIEMENS HEALTHINEERS AG-25.71%54 839
SHENZHEN MINDRAY BIO-MEDICAL ELECTRONICS CO., LTD.-20.72%54 051