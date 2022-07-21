Danaher 2Q Profit Falls as Costs Rise

By Will Feuer

Danaher Corp. reported that profit for the second quarter fell, as the company logged higher sales as well as a rise in costs.

The medical and diagnostics company posted a profit of $1.68 billion for the three months ended July 1, compared with $1.79 billion a year earlier. Earnings from continuing operations were $2.25 a share, compared with $2.28 a share a year earlier.

Stripping out one-time items like amortization, the company posted earnings of $2.76 a share. Analysts had been forecasting adjusted earnings of $2.35 a share, according to FactSet.

Danaher's sales were $7.75 billion, up from $7.22 billion, it said. Analysts had anticipated revenue of $7.30 billion.

Covid-19-related testing sales held back core sales growth by 1.5%, the company said. Excluding that effect, base business core sales grew by 8%, it said.

Cost of sales rose to $3.03 billion from $2.82 billion, the company said.

