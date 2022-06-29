Log in
Danaher Announces Appointment of Feroz Dewan to Danaher Board
DANAHER CORPORATION : Ex-dividend day
Danaher Announces Appointment of Feroz Dewan to Danaher Board

06/29/2022 | 05:01pm EDT
WASHINGTON, June 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Danaher Corporation (NYSE: DHR) announced today that it has appointed Feroz Dewan to its Board of Directors and to the Board's Science & Technology Committee. This addition expands the size of Danaher's Board from thirteen to fourteen members.

Mr. Dewan is currently CEO of Arena Holdings Management, a global investment business. From 2003 to 2015, he worked at Tiger Global Management, most recently as Head of Public Equities. Prior to that, Mr. Dewan was a private equity investor at Silver Lake Partners.

Mr. Dewan earned his B.S. in Engineering with a Certificate in Applied and Computational Mathematics from Princeton University.

Steven M. Rales, Chairman of the Board of Danaher Corporation, said "We are very pleased to welcome Feroz to the Board. We expect that his financial acumen and technology expertise will be a tremendous benefit to Danaher as we strive to continue building sustainable, long-term value for all of our constituents."

ABOUT DANAHER

Danaher is a global science and technology innovator committed to helping its customers solve complex challenges and improving quality of life around the world. Its family of world class brands has leadership positions in the demanding and attractive health care, environmental and applied end-markets. With more than 20 operating companies, Danaher's globally diverse team of approximately 80,000 associates is united by a common culture and operating system, the Danaher Business System, and its Shared Purpose, Helping Realize Life's Potential. For more information, please visit www.danaher.com.

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/danaher-announces-appointment-of-feroz-dewan-to-danaher-board-301578322.html

SOURCE Danaher Corporation


More recommendations