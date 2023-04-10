Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Danaher Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    DHR   US2358511028

DANAHER CORPORATION

(DHR)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:03:22 2023-04-10 pm EDT
249.54 USD   +1.04%
04:31pDanaher Announces Conversion Date for Series B Mandatory Convertible Preferred Stock
PR
04/07As You Sow Submits a Shareholder Proposal to Danaher Corporation
CI
04/04Barclays Adjusts Danaher Price Target to $270 From $290, Maintains Overweight Rating
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Danaher Announces Conversion Date for Series B Mandatory Convertible Preferred Stock

04/10/2023 | 04:31pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

WASHINGTON, April 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Danaher Corporation (NYSE: DHR) announced today that its 5.00% Series B Mandatory Convertible Preferred Stock (the "Preferred Stock"), will automatically convert into shares of the Company's common stock on April 17, 2023 (the "Conversion Date"). The conversion rate for each share of Preferred Stock will be 5.0175 shares of the Company's common stock. Cash will be paid in lieu of fractional shares of common stock.

As previously announced, on April 17, 2023 holders of record at the close of business on March 31, 2023 will separately receive a final quarterly cash dividend of $12.50 per share on the Preferred Stock. As the last dividend payment date of April 15, 2023 falls on a Saturday, the dividend will be paid the following business day, on April 17, 2023.

ABOUT DANAHER

Danaher is a global science and technology innovator committed to helping its customers solve complex challenges and improving quality of life around the world. Its family of world class brands has leadership positions in the demanding and attractive health care, environmental and applied end-markets. With more than 20 operating companies, Danaher's globally diverse team of approximately 81,000 associates is united by a common culture and operating system, the Danaher Business System, and its Shared Purpose, Helping Realize Life's Potential. For more information, please visit www.danaher.com.

Cision
View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/danaher-announces-conversion-date-for-series-b-mandatory-convertible-preferred-stock-301793571.html

SOURCE Danaher Corporation


© PRNewswire 2023
All news about DANAHER CORPORATION
04:31pDanaher Announces Conversion Date for Series B Mandatory Convertible Preferred Stock
PR
04/07As You Sow Submits a Shareholder Proposal to Danaher Corporation
CI
04/04Barclays Adjusts Danaher Price Target to $270 From $290, Maintains Overweight Rating
MT
03/30DANAHER CORPORATION : Ex-dividend day for
FA
03/29Danaher Corporation Receives Shareholder Proposal from As You Sow
CI
03/29Danaher Corporation Receives Shareholder Proposal from John Chevedden
CI
03/27Danaher Schedules First Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call
PR
03/21Berkeley Lights, Inc. (NasdaqGS:BLI) completed the acqui..
CI
03/07Danaher Teams Up With University of Pennsylvania for Cell Therapy Projects
MT
03/07Danaher Partners with the University of Pennsylvania's Center for Cellular Immunotherap..
PR
More news
Analyst Recommendations on DANAHER CORPORATION
More recommendations
Secure and increase the performance of your investments with our team of experts at your side.
Securing my Investments
fermer