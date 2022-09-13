Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Danaher Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    DHR   US2358511028

DANAHER CORPORATION

(DHR)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:04 2022-09-13 pm EDT
281.78 USD   -4.00%
04:16pDanaher Announces Quarterly Dividends
PR
09/01Danaher to Webcast Bioprocessing Investor and Analyst Meeting at Cytiva
PR
08/25Credit Suisse Initiates Danaher at Outperform with $340 Price Target
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Danaher Announces Quarterly Dividends

09/13/2022 | 04:16pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

WASHINGTON, Sept. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Danaher Corporation (NYSE: DHR) announced today that its Board of Directors has approved a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.25 per share of its common stock, payable on October 28, 2022 to holders of record on September 30, 2022. In addition, the Board of Directors has approved a quarterly cash dividend of $12.50 per share of its 5.00% Series B Mandatory Convertible Preferred Stock, payable on October 15, 2022 to holders of record on September 30, 2022.

ABOUT DANAHER
Danaher is a global science and technology innovator committed to helping its customers solve complex challenges and improving quality of life around the world. Its family of world class brands has leadership positions in the demanding and attractive health care, environmental and applied end-markets. With more than 20 operating companies, Danaher's globally diverse team of approximately 80,000 associates is united by a common culture and operating system, the Danaher Business System, and its Shared Purpose, Helping Realize Life's Potential. For more information, please visit www.danaher.com.

Cision
View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/danaher-announces-quarterly-dividends-301623613.html

SOURCE Danaher Corporation


© PRNewswire 2022
All news about DANAHER CORPORATION
04:16pDanaher Announces Quarterly Dividends
PR
09/01Danaher to Webcast Bioprocessing Investor and Analyst Meeting at Cytiva
PR
08/25Credit Suisse Initiates Danaher at Outperform with $340 Price Target
MT
08/25ANALYST RECOMMENDATIONS : Nvidia, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Danaher, Agilent Technologies,..
MS
08/17INSIDER SELL : Danaher
MT
08/17Bernstein Reinstates Danaher at Outperform With $340 Price Target, Up From $330
MT
07/28UBS Adjusts Danaher Price Target to $323 From $297, Maintains Buy Rating
MT
07/27New entries in the Asia Investor portfolio
MS
07/26INSIDER SELL : Danaher
MT
07/25INSIDER SELL : Danaher
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on DANAHER CORPORATION
More recommendations