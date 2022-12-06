Advanced search
    DHR   US2358511028

DANAHER CORPORATION

(DHR)
04:03 2022-12-06 pm EST
265.35 USD   -0.98%
04:21pDanaher Announces Quarterly Dividends
11/30Transcript : Danaher Corporation Presents at 5th Annual Evercore ISI HealthCONx Conference 2022, Nov-30-2022 10:30 AM
11/29Insider Sell: Danaher
Danaher Announces Quarterly Dividends

12/06/2022 | 04:21pm EST
WASHINGTON, Dec. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Danaher Corporation (NYSE: DHR) announced today that its Board of Directors has approved a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.25 per share of its common stock, payable on January 27, 2023 to holders of record on December 30, 2022. In addition, the Board of Directors has approved a quarterly cash dividend of $12.50 per share of its 5.00% Series B Mandatory Convertible Preferred Stock, payable on January 15, 2023 to holders of record on December 31, 2022.

ABOUT DANAHER
Danaher is a global science and technology innovator committed to helping its customers solve complex challenges and improving quality of life around the world. Its family of world class brands has leadership positions in the demanding and attractive health care, environmental and applied end-markets. With more than 20 operating companies, Danaher's globally diverse team of approximately 80,000 associates is united by a common culture and operating system, the Danaher Business System, and its Shared Purpose, Helping Realize Life's Potential. For more information, please visit www.danaher.com.

