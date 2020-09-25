Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Danaher Corporation    DHR

DANAHER CORPORATION

(DHR)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed Nyse - 09/25 04:10:00 pm
207.16 USD   +1.80%
05:46pDANAHER : Correction Notice To Press Release Regarding Dividend Amount
PR
09/25DANAHER CORPORATION : Ex-dividend day for
FA
09/21DANAHER : Announces Quarterly Dividend
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Danaher : Correction Notice To Press Release Regarding Dividend Amount

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
09/25/2020 | 05:46pm EDT

WASHINGTON, Sept. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Danaher Corporation (NYSE: DHR) (the "Company") announced today a correction to the previously announced quarterly cash dividend payable on its 5.00% Series B Mandatory Convertible Preferred Stock. As corrected, the Company will pay a quarterly cash dividend of $12.50 per share of its 5.00% Series B Mandatory Convertible Preferred Stock, payable on October 15, 2020 to holders of record on September 30, 2020.

ABOUT DANAHER
Danaher is a global science and technology innovator committed to helping its customers solve complex challenges and improving quality of life around the world. Its family of world class brands has leadership positions in the demanding and attractive health care, environmental and applied end-markets. With more than 20 operating companies, Danaher's globally diverse team of more than 67,000 associates is united by a common culture and operating system, the Danaher Business System, and its Shared Purpose, Helping Realize Life's Potential.  For more information, please visit www.danaher.com.

 

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/correction-notice-to-press-release-regarding-dividend-amount-301138421.html

SOURCE Danaher Corporation


© PRNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about DANAHER CORPORATION
05:46pDANAHER : Correction Notice To Press Release Regarding Dividend Amount
PR
09/25DANAHER CORPORATION : Ex-dividend day for
FA
09/21DANAHER : Announces Quarterly Dividend
AQ
09/16DANAHER : Announces Quarterly Dividend
AQ
09/16DANAHER : Beckman Coulter Lauded by Frost & Sullivan for Accelerating Sepsis Det..
AQ
09/15DANAHER : Announces Quarterly Dividend
PR
09/15DANAHER : Beckman Coulter Lauded by Frost & Sullivan for Accelerating Sepsis Det..
AQ
09/135 YEARS, 500 MILLION USD, AND NEARLY : Cytiva invests for global capacity expans..
AQ
09/01DANAHER : Appoints Rainer M. Blair As President And CEO
PR
08/24DANAHER : Beckman Coulter Unit to Ship New SARS-CoV-2 Antibody Test
DJ
More news
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group