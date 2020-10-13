Danaher : Cytiva in U.S. Agreement to Expand Capacity for Covid-19 Vaccine-Related Items

By Josh Beckerman

Danaher Corp.'s Cytiva unit will receive about $31 million under an agreement with the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services and Department of Defense to expand manufacturing capacity for products used to make Covid-19 vaccines.

Cytiva will produce items including liquid and dry powder cell culture media, cell culture buffers, mixer bags and XDR bioreactors.

Cytiva will expand manufacturing capacity in its Massachusetts facilities and create duplicate capabilities in its Utah facilities, HHS said.

