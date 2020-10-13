Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Danaher Corporation    DHR

DANAHER CORPORATION

(DHR)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Danaher : Cytiva in U.S. Agreement to Expand Capacity for Covid-19 Vaccine-Related Items

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
10/13/2020 | 05:42pm EDT

By Josh Beckerman

Danaher Corp.'s Cytiva unit will receive about $31 million under an agreement with the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services and Department of Defense to expand manufacturing capacity for products used to make Covid-19 vaccines.

Cytiva will produce items including liquid and dry powder cell culture media, cell culture buffers, mixer bags and XDR bioreactors.

Cytiva will expand manufacturing capacity in its Massachusetts facilities and create duplicate capabilities in its Utah facilities, HHS said.

Write to Josh Beckerman at josh.beckerman@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

10-13-20 1942ET


share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about DANAHER CORPORATION
05:42pDANAHER : Cytiva in U.S. Agreement to Expand Capacity for Covid-19 Vaccine-Relat..
DJ
02:23pU.S. govt signs deal to make more COVID-19 vaccine components
RE
10/09DANAHER : Unit's SARS-CoV-2 IgM Antibody Test Gets FDA Emergency Use OK
DJ
10/09DANAHER : Beckman Coulter SARS-CoV-2 IgM Antibody Test Receives FDA Emergency Us..
PR
10/08DANAHER : Schedules Third Quarter 2020 Earnings Conference Call
AQ
10/07DANAHER : Schedules Third Quarter 2020 Earnings Conference Call
PR
10/07DANAHER : Announces Redemption of Senior Notes
AQ
10/06DANAHER CORP /DE/ : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement (form 8-K)
AQ
10/06DANAHER : Announces Redemption Of Senior Notes
PR
10/01DANAHER : FDA Gives Beckman Coulter EUA for its Interleukin-6 Assay
DJ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 21 275 M - -
Net income 2020 3 164 M - -
Net Debt 2020 15 805 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 52,7x
Yield 2020 0,32%
Capitalization 160 B 160 B -
EV / Sales 2020 8,27x
EV / Sales 2021 7,18x
Nbr of Employees 60 000
Free-Float 74,1%
Chart DANAHER CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Danaher Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DANAHER CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 20
Average target price 220,63 $
Last Close Price 225,75 $
Spread / Highest target 18,3%
Spread / Average Target -2,27%
Spread / Lowest Target -38,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Rainer M. Blair President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Steven M. Rales Chairman
Matthew R. McGrew Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Alan G. Spoon Independent Director
Walter G. Lohr Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DANAHER CORPORATION47.09%160 149
THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC43.66%184 629
INTUITIVE SURGICAL, INC.27.83%88 433
SHENZHEN MINDRAY BIO-MEDICAL ELECTRONICS CO., LTD.107.53%67 866
BOSTON SCIENTIFIC CORPORATION-7.19%60 045
EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES CORPORATION7.89%52 860
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group