  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Danaher Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    DHR   US2358511028

DANAHER CORPORATION

(DHR)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  12:35:43 2023-04-25 pm EDT
238.22 USD   -6.34%
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Danaher Down Over 6%, on Pace for Largest Percent Decrease Since April 2020 -- Data Talk

04/25/2023 | 12:21pm EDT
Danaher Corporation (DHR) is currently at $239.00, down $15.35 or 6.03%


--Would be lowest close since June 17, 2022, when it closed at $238.60

--On pace for largest percent decrease since April 1, 2020, when it fell 7.02%

--Snaps a two day winning streak

--Down 5.17% month-to-date; on pace for worst month since Feb. 2023, when it fell 6.37%

--Down 9.95% year-to-date

--Down 28.11% from its all-time closing high of $332.43 on Sept. 3, 2021

--Down 4.77% from 52 weeks ago (April 26, 2022), when it closed at $250.98

--Down 20.95% from its 52-week closing high of $302.35 on Aug. 15, 2022

--Up 0.8% from its 52-week closing low of $237.11 on May 11, 2022

--Traded as low as $238.05; lowest intraday level since March 13, 2023, when it hit $237.00

--Down 6.41% at today's intraday low; largest intraday percent decrease since Nov. 5, 2021, when it fell as much as 7.67%

--Seventh worst performer in the S&P 500 today


All data as of 12:04:14 PM ET


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

04-25-23 1220ET

12:23pGlobal markets live: ABB, Bayer, UBS, Apple, Microsoft...
MS
12:21pDanaher Down Over 6%, on Pace for Largest Percent Decrease Since April 2020 -- Data Tal..
DJ
09:14aSector Update: Health Care Stocks Flat to Lower Pre-Bell Tuesday
MT
08:00aTranscript : Danaher Corporation, Q1 2023 Earnings Call, Apr 25, 2023
CI
06:55aDanaher Cuts Projection for Core 2023 Sales Growth
DJ
06:51aDanaher's Q1 Adjusted Earnings, Sales Fall; Issues Q2, 2023 Revenue Growth Outlook
MT
06:45aDanaher 1Q Earnings Fall on Lower Covid 19-Related Demand
DJ
06:17aEarnings Flash (DHR) DANAHER CORPORATION Posts Q1 EPS $2.36
MT
06:08aDanaher : Q1 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
06:04aDANAHER CORP /DE/ MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESU..
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 30 244 M - -
Net income 2023 6 300 M - -
Net Debt 2023 6 504 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 30,2x
Yield 2023 0,41%
Capitalization 185 B 185 B -
EV / Sales 2023 6,35x
EV / Sales 2024 5,71x
Nbr of Employees 80 000
Free-Float 74,5%
Chart DANAHER CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Danaher Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DANAHER CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 24
Last Close Price 254,35 $
Average target price 300,90 $
Spread / Average Target 18,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Rainer M. Blair President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Matthew R. McGrew Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Steven M. Rales Chairman
Jose-Carlos Gutiérrez-Ramos Chief Science Officer & Senior Vice President
Sadik Kassim Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
DANAHER CORPORATION-4.75%185 448
THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC4.29%221 507
INTUITIVE SURGICAL, INC.13.23%105 281
BOSTON SCIENTIFIC CORPORATION10.96%73 792
SIEMENS HEALTHINEERS AG23.77%71 384
EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES CORPORATION15.99%53 816
