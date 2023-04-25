Danaher Down Over 6%, on Pace for Largest Percent Decrease Since April 2020 -- Data Talk

Danaher Corporation (DHR) is currently at $239.00, down $15.35 or 6.03%

--Would be lowest close since June 17, 2022, when it closed at $238.60

--On pace for largest percent decrease since April 1, 2020, when it fell 7.02%

--Snaps a two day winning streak

--Down 5.17% month-to-date; on pace for worst month since Feb. 2023, when it fell 6.37%

--Down 9.95% year-to-date

--Down 28.11% from its all-time closing high of $332.43 on Sept. 3, 2021

--Down 4.77% from 52 weeks ago (April 26, 2022), when it closed at $250.98

--Down 20.95% from its 52-week closing high of $302.35 on Aug. 15, 2022

--Up 0.8% from its 52-week closing low of $237.11 on May 11, 2022

--Traded as low as $238.05; lowest intraday level since March 13, 2023, when it hit $237.00

--Down 6.41% at today's intraday low; largest intraday percent decrease since Nov. 5, 2021, when it fell as much as 7.67%

--Seventh worst performer in the S&P 500 today

All data as of 12:04:14 PM ET

