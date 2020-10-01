Danaher : FDA Gives Beckman Coulter EUA for its Interleukin-6 Assay

By Stephen Nakrosis



Beckman Coulter on Thursday said its Access Interleukin-6 assay, which can help physicians determine the risk of intubation with mechanical ventilation in Covid-19 patients, was given Emergency Use Authorization by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

"An assay that helps identify patients at risk for respiratory failure and intubation in the care pathway has the potential to significantly improve Covid-19 patient care and outcomes," said Shamiram R. Feinglass, chief medical officer for Beckman Coulter, adding, "In conjunction with clinical findings and the results of other laboratory testing, this assay provides clinicians with vital information enabling them to make decisions on how to manage these critically ill patients."

The company said preliminary studies have shown that the IL-6 level is elevated in patients with severe Covid-19 and may contribute to severe inflammatory response.

Beckman Coulter is an operating company of Danaher Corp.

