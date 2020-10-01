Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Danaher Corporation    DHR

DANAHER CORPORATION

(DHR)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Danaher : FDA Gives Beckman Coulter EUA for its Interleukin-6 Assay

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
10/01/2020 | 03:33pm EDT

By Stephen Nakrosis

Beckman Coulter on Thursday said its Access Interleukin-6 assay, which can help physicians determine the risk of intubation with mechanical ventilation in Covid-19 patients, was given Emergency Use Authorization by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

"An assay that helps identify patients at risk for respiratory failure and intubation in the care pathway has the potential to significantly improve Covid-19 patient care and outcomes," said Shamiram R. Feinglass, chief medical officer for Beckman Coulter, adding, "In conjunction with clinical findings and the results of other laboratory testing, this assay provides clinicians with vital information enabling them to make decisions on how to manage these critically ill patients."

The company said preliminary studies have shown that the IL-6 level is elevated in patients with severe Covid-19 and may contribute to severe inflammatory response.

Beckman Coulter is an operating company of Danaher Corp.

--Write to Stephen Nakrosis at stephen.nakrosis@wsj.com

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about DANAHER CORPORATION
03:33pDANAHER : FDA Gives Beckman Coulter EUA for its Interleukin-6 Assay
DJ
09/30DANAHER : Announces Pricing of Senior Notes Offering
AQ
09/29DANAHER : Announces Pricing Of Senior Notes Offering
PR
09/29DANAHER CORPORTAION : Correction Notice To Press Release Regarding Dividend Amou..
AQ
09/29CEPHEID : Receives Emergency Use Authorization For SARS-CoV-2, Flu A, Flu B and ..
PR
09/28DANAHER CORPORATION : - Correction Notice to Press Release Regarding Dividend Am..
AQ
09/25DANAHER : Correction Notice To Press Release Regarding Dividend Amount
PR
09/25DANAHER CORPORATION : Ex-dividend day for
FA
09/21DANAHER : Announces Quarterly Dividend
AQ
09/16DANAHER : Announces Quarterly Dividend
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 21 241 M - -
Net income 2020 3 161 M - -
Net Debt 2020 15 806 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 50,3x
Yield 2020 0,33%
Capitalization 153 B 153 B -
EV / Sales 2020 7,94x
EV / Sales 2021 6,90x
Nbr of Employees 60 000
Free-Float 74,1%
Chart DANAHER CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Danaher Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DANAHER CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 20
Average target price 217,84 $
Last Close Price 215,33 $
Spread / Highest target 24,0%
Spread / Average Target 1,17%
Spread / Lowest Target -35,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Rainer M. Blair President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Steven M. Rales Chairman
Matthew R. McGrew Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Alan G. Spoon Independent Director
Walter G. Lohr Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DANAHER CORPORATION40.30%152 757
THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC35.91%174 661
INTUITIVE SURGICAL, INC.20.03%83 035
SHENZHEN MINDRAY BIO-MEDICAL ELECTRONICS CO., LTD.91.31%62 299
BOSTON SCIENTIFIC CORPORATION-15.50%54 666
EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES CORPORATION0.70%49 627
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group