Danaher continues to expect underlying sales will fall this year, though it said it had a good start to the year with improving order trends in its bioprocessing business.

The health-care and laboratory-supply company posted first-quarter earnings for the quarter ended Dec. 31 of $1.09 billion, or $1.45 a share, down from $1.45 billion, or $2.65 a share, a year earlier.

Excluding certain one-off items, Danaher logged adjusted earnings from continuing operations of $1.92 a share, beating the average Wall Street estimate of $1.72 a share

Sales for the first three months of the year fell 2.6% to $5.80 billion, but surpassed the $5.62 billion analysts expected.

For the second quarter, Danaher expects core revenue before items will be down mid-single digits on the same period last year. Full-year core sales are still expected to be down low-single digits, it said.

