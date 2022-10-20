Advanced search
    DHR   US2358511028

DANAHER CORPORATION

(DHR)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  07:02 2022-10-20 am EDT
265.52 USD   +2.96%
06:47aDanaher Posts Rising 3Q Profit, Sales
DJ
06:24aDanaher Posts Higher Fiscal Q3 Adjusted Earnings, Sales
MT
06:10aDanaher : Q3 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
Danaher Posts Rising 3Q Profit, Sales

10/20/2022 | 06:47am EDT
By Dean Seal


Danaher Corp. said Thursday that its bottom line in the third quarter rose by more than a third, while broad-based growth across its three segments boosted sales by 6%.

The medical-and-diagnostics company posted a profit of $1.6 billion, or $2.10 a share, compared with $1.12 billion, or $1.54 a share, a year earlier.

Stripping out one-time items, adjusted earnings were $2.56 a share, the company said. Analysts polled by FactSet had been expecting $2.26 a share.

Sales rose 6% at $7.7 billion, topping analyst expectations of $7.16 billion, according to FactSet.

Chief Executive Rainer M. Blair said that growth was broad-based across the company's segments, and that Danaher delivered strong margin expansion during the quarter.

Shares rose 2.8% to $265 in premarket trading.


Write to Dean Seal at dean.seal@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

10-20-22 0646ET

Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 30 546 M - -
Net income 2022 6 453 M - -
Net Debt 2022 12 495 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 29,8x
Yield 2022 0,40%
Capitalization 188 B 188 B -
EV / Sales 2022 6,55x
EV / Sales 2023 6,18x
Nbr of Employees 79 000
Free-Float 74,5%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 22
Last Close Price 257,89 $
Average target price 319,15 $
Spread / Average Target 23,8%
