Danaher Posts Rising 3Q Profit, Sales

Danaher Corp. said Thursday that its bottom line in the third quarter rose by more than a third, while broad-based growth across its three segments boosted sales by 6%.

The medical-and-diagnostics company posted a profit of $1.6 billion, or $2.10 a share, compared with $1.12 billion, or $1.54 a share, a year earlier.

Stripping out one-time items, adjusted earnings were $2.56 a share, the company said. Analysts polled by FactSet had been expecting $2.26 a share.

Sales rose 6% at $7.7 billion, topping analyst expectations of $7.16 billion, according to FactSet.

Chief Executive Rainer M. Blair said that growth was broad-based across the company's segments, and that Danaher delivered strong margin expansion during the quarter.

Shares rose 2.8% to $265 in premarket trading.

