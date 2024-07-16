WASHINGTON, July 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Danaher Corporation (NYSE: DHR) ("Danaher" or the "Company"), the global life sciences and diagnostics innovator, today published its 2024 Sustainability Report which conveys the depth and scope of Danaher's sustainability program and highlights important milestones the Company achieved during the past year.

"At the heart of everything we do at Danaher is our commitment to continuous improvement, and our sustainability program exemplifies this commitment," said Rainer Blair, President and Chief Executive Officer. "We remain focused on making meaningful progress every day and are proud of what we achieved this year across our sustainability initiatives."

This year's report details several key accomplishments across Danaher's sustainability strategic pillars:

Innovating Products That Improve Lives and Our Planet

The Danaher Business System (DBS) product development tools have been updated to prompt consideration of our customers' sustainability needs at key junctures in the product design, development and launch processes.

In 2025, we expect to add elements related to product sustainability to our annual strategy planning process.

Building the Best Team

In 2023, Danaher increased female representation in its global workforce to 40% and U.S. People of Color representation to 42%. More than two-thirds of Danaher's 2023 U.S. new hires were women and/or People of Color.

Danaher maintained total direct compensation pay equity for women globally and for racial and ethnic minorities in the U.S. in 2023.

Protecting Our Environment

Earlier this year, Danaher committed to set science-based greenhouse gas (GHG) emission reduction targets in line with the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi), including a long-term target to reach net-zero value chain emissions by no later than 2050.

Danaher's pledge complements the Company's existing commitment to reduce Scope 1 and 2 GHG emissions on an absolute basis by 50.4% by 2032 compared to 2021.

Danaher launched an annual, enterprise-wide climate risk and opportunity assessment based on recommendations of the Task Force on Climate-Related Financial Disclosures (TCFD).

Foundational Elements: Supply Chain Sustainability

In 2023, Danaher assessed and rated the sustainability practices of suppliers representing 75% of the Company's annual supplier spend, with a goal to increase that coverage to 80%.

Mr. Blair concluded, "Every day across Danaher, we work to positively impact the world around us in meaningful ways. We know that when we bring together the passion and dedication of our teams, the scope and scale of our innovations, and our deeply ingrained commitment to continuous improvement, Danaher's potential for long-term positive impact is limitless."

SUSTAINABILITY AT DANAHER

Danaher is committed to helping generations of our stakeholders by innovating products that improve lives and our planet, building the best team, and protecting our environment. Our dedication to continuous improvement drives us to positively impact the world around us every day and the Danaher Business System is a uniquely powerful system for supporting these ambitions. To learn more about Danaher's sustainability initiatives and to read or download the 2024 sustainability report, please visit www.danaher.com/sustainability

ABOUT DANAHER

Danaher is a leading global life sciences and diagnostics innovator, committed to accelerating the power of science and technology to improve human health. Our businesses partner closely with customers to solve many of the most important health challenges impacting patients around the world. Danaher's advanced science and technology - and proven ability to innovate - help enable faster, more accurate diagnoses and help reduce the time and cost needed to sustainably discover, develop and deliver life-changing therapies. Focused on scientific excellence, innovation and continuous improvement, our approximately 63,000 associates worldwide help ensure that Danaher is improving quality of life for billions of people today, while setting the foundation for a healthier, more sustainable tomorrow. Explore more at www.danaher.com.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

Statements in this release that are not strictly historical, including any statements regarding events or developments that we anticipate will or may occur in the future are "forward-looking" statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. There are a number of important factors that could cause actual results, developments and business decisions to differ materially from those suggested or indicated by such forward-looking statements and you should not place undue reliance on any such forward-looking statements. These factors include, among other things, those set forth in our SEC filings, including our 2023 Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the first quarter of 2024. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this release and except to the extent required by applicable law, the Company does not assume any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events and developments or otherwise.

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/danaher-releases-2024-sustainability-report-302197592.html

SOURCE Danaher Corporation