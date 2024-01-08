By Will Feuer

Danaher said a key revenue figure will fall in the fourth quarter, but by less than the industrial heavyweight had previously forecast.

The company said adjusted core revenue is expected to fall by a low double-digit percentage, above its previous guidance for a decline of a high-teens percentage.

Total revenue for the quarter is expected to fall by a low double-digit percentage, better than the nearly 29% decline that analysts surveyed by FactSet expected.

