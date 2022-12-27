Advanced search
    DHR   US2358511028

DANAHER CORPORATION

(DHR)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:03 2022-12-27 pm EST
260.88 USD   +0.39%
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
Summary

Danaher Schedules Fourth Quarter 2022 Earnings Conference Call

12/27/2022 | 04:31pm EST
WASHINGTON, Dec. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Danaher Corporation (NYSE: DHR) announced that it will webcast its quarterly earnings conference call for the fourth quarter 2022 on Tuesday, January 24, 2023 beginning at 8:00 a.m. ET and lasting approximately 1 hour. During the call, the company will discuss its financial performance, as well as future expectations.

The call and an accompanying slide presentation will be webcast on the "Investors" section of Danaher's website, www.danaher.com, under the subheading "Events & Presentations." A replay of the webcast will be available shortly after the conclusion of the presentation and will remain available until the next quarterly earnings call.

You can access the conference call by dialing 800-245-3047, within the U.S. or +1 203-518-9765 outside the U.S. a few minutes before 8:00 a.m. ET and notifying the operator that you are dialing in for Danaher's earnings conference call (Conference ID: DHRQ422). A replay of the conference call will be available shortly after the conclusion of the call until February 7, 2023. You can access the replay dial-in information on the "Investors" section of Danaher's website under the subheading "Events & Presentations."

Danaher's earnings press release, the webcast slides and other related presentation materials will be posted to the "Investors" section of Danaher's website under the subheading "Quarterly Earnings" beginning at 6:00 a.m. ET on the date of the earnings call and will remain available following the call.

ABOUT DANAHER

Danaher is a global science and technology innovator committed to helping its customers solve complex challenges and improving quality of life around the world. Its family of world class brands has leadership positions in the demanding and attractive health care, environmental and applied end-markets. With more than 20 operating companies, Danaher's globally diverse team of approximately 80,000 associates is united by a common culture and operating system, the Danaher Business System, and its Shared Purpose, Helping Realize Life's Potential. For more information, please visit www.danaher.com.

Cision
View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/danaher-schedules-fourth-quarter-2022-earnings-conference-call-301710323.html

SOURCE Danaher Corporation


© PRNewswire 2022
