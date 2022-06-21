Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nyse
  Danaher Corporation
  News
  Summary
    DHR   US2358511028

DANAHER CORPORATION

(DHR)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:03 2022-06-21 pm EDT
243.87 USD   +2.21%
04:31pDanaher Schedules Second Quarter 2022 Earnings Conference Call
PR
06/14S&P Upgrades Danaher Corp. To 'A-' From 'BBB+' On Expected Leverage Below 3x, Strong Growth Prospects; Outlook Stable
MT
06/06SCIEX Launches the New Cornerstone of Software Ecosystem - SCIEX OS 3.0
BU
Danaher Schedules Second Quarter 2022 Earnings Conference Call

06/21/2022 | 04:31pm EDT
WASHINGTON, June 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Danaher Corporation (NYSE: DHR) announced that it will webcast its quarterly earnings conference call for the second quarter 2022 on Thursday, July 21, 2022 beginning at 8:00 a.m. ET and lasting approximately 1 hour.

The call and an accompanying slide presentation will be webcast on the "Investors" section of Danaher's website, www.danaher.com, under the subheading "Events & Presentations." A replay of the webcast will be available shortly after the conclusion of the presentation and will remain available until the next quarterly earnings call.

You can access the conference call by dialing 877-830-2598, within the U.S. or +1 785-424-1743 outside the U.S. a few minutes before 8:00 a.m. ET and notifying the operator that you are dialing in for Danaher's earnings conference call (Conference ID: DHRQ222). A replay of the conference call will be available shortly after the conclusion of the call until August 4, 2022. You can access the replay dial-in information on the "Investors" section of Danaher's website under the subheading "Events & Presentations."

Danaher's earnings press release, the webcast slides and other related presentation materials will be posted to the "Investors" section of Danaher's website under the subheading "Quarterly Earnings" beginning at 6:00 a.m. ET on the date of the earnings call and will remain available following the call.

ABOUT DANAHER
Danaher is a global science and technology innovator committed to helping its customers solve complex challenges and improving quality of life around the world. Its family of world class brands has leadership positions in the demanding and attractive health care, environmental and applied end-markets. With more than 20 operating companies, Danaher's globally diverse team of approximately 80,000 associates is united by a common culture and operating system, the Danaher Business System, and its Shared Purpose, Helping Realize Life's Potential. For more information, please visit www.danaher.com.

Cision
View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/danaher-schedules-second-quarter-2022-earnings-conference-call-301572449.html

SOURCE Danaher Corporation


© PRNewswire 2022
