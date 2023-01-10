Danaher Stock Rises 4% on Views for Higher 4Q Sales

By Sabela Ojea

Shares of Danaher Corp. on Tuesday rose about 4% after the medical company said it expects fourth-quarter sales to rise in the low-single-digit percent range.

At 13:27 E.T., shares were up 4.2%, at $265.64.

The designer and manufacturer of medical industrial and commercial products and services said it delivered better-than-expected fourth-quarter results.

"We are very pleased with the continued strength in our base business which had another quarter of high-single digit core revenue growth," Chief Executive Rainer Blair said.

Additionally, the company said that its Cepheid molecular diagnostic business performed ahead of views after securing more than $1 billion in respiratory testing revenue in the fourth quarter.

