  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Danaher Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    DHR   US2358511028

DANAHER CORPORATION

(DHR)
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  02:14:10 2023-01-10 pm EST
266.73 USD   +4.58%
02:00pDanaher Stock Rises 4% on Views for Higher 4Q Sales
DJ
11:41aGlobal markets live: Microsoft, Apple, Pfizer, Shell, Ford...
MS
01/09Danaher Expects Better-Than-Projected Core Revenue Growth for Q4
MT
Danaher Stock Rises 4% on Views for Higher 4Q Sales

01/10/2023 | 02:00pm EST
By Sabela Ojea


Shares of Danaher Corp. on Tuesday rose about 4% after the medical company said it expects fourth-quarter sales to rise in the low-single-digit percent range.

At 13:27 E.T., shares were up 4.2%, at $265.64.

The designer and manufacturer of medical industrial and commercial products and services said it delivered better-than-expected fourth-quarter results.

"We are very pleased with the continued strength in our base business which had another quarter of high-single digit core revenue growth," Chief Executive Rainer Blair said.

Additionally, the company said that its Cepheid molecular diagnostic business performed ahead of views after securing more than $1 billion in respiratory testing revenue in the fourth quarter.


Write to Sabela Ojea at sabela.ojea@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

01-10-23 1359ET

Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 30 828 M - -
Net income 2022 6 448 M - -
Net Debt 2022 12 157 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 29,4x
Yield 2022 0,40%
Capitalization 186 B 186 B -
EV / Sales 2022 6,42x
EV / Sales 2023 6,17x
Nbr of Employees 79 000
Free-Float 74,6%
Chart DANAHER CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Danaher Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DANAHER CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 24
Last Close Price 255,05 $
Average target price 304,24 $
Spread / Average Target 19,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Rainer M. Blair President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Matthew R. McGrew Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Steven M. Rales Chairman
Jose-Carlos Gutiérrez-Ramos Chief Science Officer & Senior Vice President
Sadik Kassim Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
DANAHER CORPORATION-3.91%185 667
THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC-0.84%215 186
INTUITIVE SURGICAL, INC.-0.16%93 622
BOSTON SCIENTIFIC CORPORATION0.13%65 299
SIEMENS HEALTHINEERS AG2.65%57 708
SHENZHEN MINDRAY BIO-MEDICAL ELECTRONICS CO., LTD.3.84%56 886