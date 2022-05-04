Log in
    DHR   US2358511028

DANAHER CORPORATION

(DHR)
Danaher To Present At Bank Of America Securities Health Care Conference

05/04/2022 | 04:31pm EDT
WASHINGTON, May 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Danaher Corporation (NYSE: DHR) announced that President and Chief Executive Officer, Rainer M. Blair, will be presenting at the Bank of America Securities Health Care Conference in Las Vegas, Nevada on Wednesday, May 11, 2022 at 10:00 a.m. PT. The audio will be simultaneously webcast on www.danaher.com

ABOUT DANAHER
Danaher is a global science and technology innovator committed to helping its customers solve complex challenges and improving quality of life around the world. Its family of world class brands has leadership positions in the demanding and attractive health care, environmental and applied end-markets. With more than 20 operating companies, Danaher's globally diverse team of approximately 80,000 associates is united by a common culture and operating system, the Danaher Business System, and its Shared Purpose, Helping Realize Life's Potential. For more information, please visit www.danaher.com.

 

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/danaher-to-present-at-bank-of-america-securities-health-care-conference-301539980.html

SOURCE Danaher Corporation


© PRNewswire 2022
