    DHR   US2358511028

DANAHER CORPORATION

(DHR)
Danaher : To Webcast Investor And Analyst Meeting

08/25/2021 | 04:31pm EDT
WASHINGTON, Aug. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Danaher Corporation (NYSE: DHR) will host a live video webcast of its Investor and Analyst Meeting on September 9, 2021 beginning at 12:00 p.m. ET. The virtual event will be hosted by Rainer M. Blair, President and CEO of Danaher. A link to the webcast and accompanying slide presentation will be available on the "Investors" section of Danaher's website, www.danaher.com, under the subheading "Events & Presentations." A replay of the video webcast will be available following the presentation. 

ABOUT DANAHER
Danaher is a global science and technology innovator committed to helping its customers solve complex challenges and improving quality of life around the world. Its family of world class brands has leadership positions in the demanding and attractive health care, environmental and applied end-markets. With more than 20 operating companies, Danaher's globally diverse team of approximately 69,000 associates is united by a common culture and operating system, the Danaher Business System, and its Shared Purpose, Helping Realize Life's Potential. For more information, please visit www.danaher.com.

Cision
View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/danaher-to-webcast-investor-and-analyst-meeting-301363050.html

SOURCE Danaher Corporation


© PRNewswire 2021
