Danaher : Announces Quarterly Dividends

05/05/2021 | 04:16pm EDT
WASHINGTON, May 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Danaher Corporation (NYSE: DHR) announced today that its Board of Directors has approved a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.21 per share of its common stock, payable on July 30, 2021 to holders of record on June 25, 2021. In addition, the Board of Directors has approved a quarterly cash dividend of $11.875 per share of its 4.75% Series A Mandatory Convertible Preferred Stock, payable on July 15, 2021 to holders of record on June 30, 2021. The Board of Directors has also approved a quarterly cash dividend of $12.50 per share of its 5.00% Series B Mandatory Convertible Preferred Stock, payable on July 15, 2021 to holders of record on June 30, 2021.

ABOUT DANAHER
Danaher is a global science and technology innovator committed to helping its customers solve complex challenges and improving quality of life around the world. Its family of world class brands has leadership positions in the demanding and attractive health care, environmental and applied end-markets. With more than 20 operating companies, Danaher's globally diverse team of more than 69,000 associates is united by a common culture and operating system, the Danaher Business System, and its Shared Purpose, Helping Realize Life's Potential.  For more information, please visit www.danaher.com.

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/danaher-announces-quarterly-dividends-301284911.html

SOURCE Danaher Corporation


© PRNewswire 2021
