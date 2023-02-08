Danaher to Name Separate Environmental Company Veralto

By Will Feuer

Danaher Corp. said Veralto will be the name of the separate public company it plans to form from its Environmental and Applied Solutions segment later this year.

The new company will house brands including ChemTreat, Trojan and Linx, among others. The segment generated revenue of about $4.8 billion last year and has a global team of about 16,000.

Danaher said Jennifer Honeycutt will serve as chief executive officer of the new company.

"The name Veralto brings together two familiar Latin root words 'Veri' for truth and 'Alto' for height, reflecting our commitment to excellence and the higher purpose that compels us to create a better future for all," she said.

The company will be based in Waltham, Mass., and plans to list its shares on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker "VLTO."

