  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Danaher Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    DHR   US2358511028

DANAHER CORPORATION

(DHR)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  10:09:42 2023-02-08 am EST
263.58 USD   -0.91%
09:45aDanaher to Name Separate Environmental Company Veralto
DJ
09:01aDanaher Announces New Environmental and Applied Solutions Company to Be Named Veralto
PR
02/06Concerns Over Fed Rate Trajectory Weigh on Equities
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Danaher to Name Separate Environmental Company Veralto

02/08/2023 | 09:45am EST
By Will Feuer


Danaher Corp. said Veralto will be the name of the separate public company it plans to form from its Environmental and Applied Solutions segment later this year.

The new company will house brands including ChemTreat, Trojan and Linx, among others. The segment generated revenue of about $4.8 billion last year and has a global team of about 16,000.

Danaher said Jennifer Honeycutt will serve as chief executive officer of the new company.

"The name Veralto brings together two familiar Latin root words 'Veri' for truth and 'Alto' for height, reflecting our commitment to excellence and the higher purpose that compels us to create a better future for all," she said.

The company will be based in Waltham, Mass., and plans to list its shares on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker "VLTO."


Write to Will Feuer at Will.Feuer@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

02-08-23 0945ET

Analyst Recommendations on DANAHER CORPORATION
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 31 019 M - -
Net income 2022 6 496 M - -
Net Debt 2022 12 130 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 30,4x
Yield 2022 0,38%
Capitalization 194 B 194 B -
EV / Sales 2022 6,64x
EV / Sales 2023 6,62x
Nbr of Employees 81 000
Free-Float 74,6%
Chart DANAHER CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Danaher Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DANAHER CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 24
Last Close Price 266,00 $
Average target price 302,85 $
Spread / Average Target 13,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Rainer M. Blair President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Matthew R. McGrew Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Steven M. Rales Chairman
Jose-Carlos Gutiérrez-Ramos Chief Science Officer & Senior Vice President
Sadik Kassim Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
DANAHER CORPORATION0.22%193 728
THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC5.89%229 789
INTUITIVE SURGICAL, INC.-4.63%89 427
BOSTON SCIENTIFIC CORPORATION3.00%68 880
SIEMENS HEALTHINEERS AG14.27%63 931
SHENZHEN MINDRAY BIO-MEDICAL ELECTRONICS CO., LTD.0.39%56 488