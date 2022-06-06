Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Danaher Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    DHR   US2358511028

DANAHER CORPORATION

(DHR)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  06/06 12:22:49 pm EDT
264.52 USD   -0.58%
12:04pSCIEX Launches the New Cornerstone of Software Ecosystem - SCIEX OS 3.0
BU
12:03pSCIEX Launches the Next Generation of Data Independent Acquisition With Zeno SWATH DIA at ASMS 2022
BU
06/01Danaher Portfolio is High Quality and Looks Incrementally More Attractive, RBC Says
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

SCIEX Launches the New Cornerstone of Software Ecosystem - SCIEX OS 3.0

06/06/2022 | 12:04pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Features include Zeno SWATH DIA, stMRM, an integrated central console and accessibility across 9 languages

At ASMS 2022, SCIEX, a global leader in life science analytical technologies, and a company of Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR), launches SCIEX OS software v3.0, a software ecosystem built on accessibility, connectivity and integration. With this launch, SCIEX OS software powers mass spectrometers across the SCIEX portfolio and enables the SCIEX ecosystem to deliver better quality data, boosted workflow efficiencies and comprehensive auditing advancements.

In addition to enabling Zeno SWATH DIA, also launched today, SCIEX OS software v3.0 features stMRM, a data rich, scout triggered MRM workflow. stMRM couples improved efficiency with better-quality data across vast screening workflows. It utilizes the intelligent monitoring of marker compounds to trigger the acquisition of later eluting dependent transitions to identify dependent compounds. stMRM removes analytical dependencies of chromatographic retention times allowing for improved cycle and dwell across compound transitions.

“Scout triggered MRM is being used at our institution to monitor 300 characteristic peptides in an 8 minute run-time, to specifically identify the pathogens concerned with sepsis. This research could start to impact patients in as little as 3 years,” said Jérôme Lemoine from Claude Bernard Lyon 1 University.

SCIEX OS software v3.0 brings laboratory administration to a new level of efficiency and comprehension with the launch of the Central Administration Console. This new feature brings project management, user profiles, permissions and security into a simple and navigable interface.

In addition, this launch improves accessibility to SCIEX systems with new language packs. Customers will now be able to operate SCIEX OS software in 9 languages: Chinese (simplified), English, French, German, Italian, Japanese, Korean, Portuguese and Spanish.

“Globally, customers have told us they need to be connected to their data. They need it to be readily accessible. They need software, free of barriers and obstacles that will evolve as their challenges evolve, and interpret data in a way that unlocks biological meaning. Connecting people to their pursuits and the pursuits of others is the inspiration for creating this unified software ecosystem,” said Joe Fox, President at SCIEX.

To learn more about SCIEX OS software v3.0, see www.sciex.com/sciexos.

About SCIEX

SCIEX delivers solutions for the precision detection and quantification of molecules, empowering our customers to protect and advance the wellness and safety of all. We have been at the forefront of the field of mass spectrometry for 50 years. From the launch of the first ever commercially successful triple quadrupole in 1981, we have developed groundbreaking technologies and solutions that influence life-changing research and outcomes.

Today, as part of the Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) family of global science and technology companies, we continue to pioneer robust solutions in mass spectrometry and capillary electrophoresis. Our customers can quickly respond to environmental hazards, better understand biomarkers relevant to disease, improve patient care in the clinic, bring relevant drugs to market faster and keep food healthier and safer.

That’s why thousands of life science experts around the world choose SCIEX to get the answers they can trust to better inform critical decisions that positively impact lives.

For more information, visit sciex.com.

Let’s connect: Twitter, LinkedIn, Facebook, and Instagram.

Advances in human wellness depend on the power of precise science.

The SCIEX clinical diagnostic portfolio is For In Vitro Diagnostic Use. Rx Only. Product(s) not available in all countries. For information on availability, please contact your local sales representative or refer to www.sciex.com/diagnostics. All other products are For Research Use Only. Not for use in Diagnostic Procedures.

Trademarks and/or registered trademarks mentioned herein, including associated logos, are the property of AB Sciex Pte. Ltd. or their respective owners in the United States and/or certain other countries (see www.sciex.com/trademarks).

© 2022 DH Tech. Dev. Pte. Ltd. RUO-MKT-12-14840-A.


© Business Wire 2022
All news about DANAHER CORPORATION
12:04pSCIEX Launches the New Cornerstone of Software Ecosystem - SCIEX OS 3.0
BU
12:03pSCIEX Launches the Next Generation of Data Independent Acquisition With Zeno SWATH DIA ..
BU
06/01Danaher Portfolio is High Quality and Looks Incrementally More Attractive, RBC Says
MT
06/01Danaher Upgraded by RBC to Outperform From Sector Perform, Price Target Boosted to $310..
MT
05/27Danaher Corp. on Pace for Largest Percent Increase Since June 2021 -- Data Talk
DJ
05/12DANAHER CORP /DE/ : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders, Financial Stateme..
AQ
05/12Danaher Ratifies the Selection of Ernst & Young LLP as the Company's Independent Regist..
CI
05/12Danaher Joins Bespoke Gene Therapy Consortium (BGTC) for Rare Diseases
PR
05/12Danaher Joins Bespoke Gene Therapy Consortium for Rare Diseases
CI
05/11TRANSCRIPT : Danaher Corporation Presents at Bank of America 2022 Healthcare Conference, M..
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on DANAHER CORPORATION
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 30 765 M - -
Net income 2022 6 435 M - -
Net Debt 2022 13 126 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 30,7x
Yield 2022 0,39%
Capitalization 190 B 190 B -
EV / Sales 2022 6,62x
EV / Sales 2023 6,10x
Nbr of Employees 79 000
Free-Float 74,6%
Chart DANAHER CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Danaher Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DANAHER CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 21
Last Close Price 266,05 $
Average target price 324,58 $
Spread / Average Target 22,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Rainer M. Blair President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Matthew R. McGrew Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Steven M. Rales Chairman
Jose-Carlos Gutiérrez-Ramos Chief Science Officer & Senior Vice President
Sadik Kassim Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
DANAHER CORPORATION-19.14%190 464
THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC-16.36%218 475
INTUITIVE SURGICAL, INC.-39.38%78 177
SIEMENS HEALTHINEERS AG-15.83%66 595
EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES CORPORATION-25.33%60 142
BOSTON SCIENTIFIC CORPORATION-6.05%57 054