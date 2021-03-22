Log in
MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Australian Stock Exchange  >  Danakali Limited    DNK   AU000000DNK9

DANAKALI LIMITED

(DNK)
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Danakali : Colluli - A Global Game Changer - Corporate Presentation

03/22/2021 | 11:49pm EDT
Top shareholders

Financial information

African Finance CorporationNumber of shares

16.6%

Well Efficient

11.0%

Element 25 & Other related partiesShare price (19-March-2021)

6.9%

Market capitalisation Cash (28-Jan-21)Debt (28-Jan-21)Danakali Board and management

4.6%Danakali Ltd (DNK AU)

03/13/2020 to 03/15/2021(Daily) High: 0.56 Low 0.28 Chng: 38.16%

0.6

0.5

0.4

0.3

0.2

0.1

0

13.03.2020

Enterprise value

A$0.51 319.69 AU$163.0m 9.7m

Nil AU$153.3

13.04.2020

13.05.2020

13.06.2020

13.07.2020

13.08.2020

13.09.2020

13.10.2020

13.11.2020

13.12.2020

13.01.2021

13.02.2021

13.03.2021

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Danakali Ltd. published this content on 23 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 March 2021 03:48:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 - - -
Net income 2020 -2,18 M - -
Net cash 2020 18,1 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 -38,5x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 129 M 129 M -
EV / Sales 2020 -
EV / Sales 2021 -
Nbr of Employees 6
Free-Float 54,4%
Chart DANAKALI LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Danakali Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DANAKALI LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 0,36 AUD
Last Close Price 0,52 AUD
Spread / Highest target -30,8%
Spread / Average Target -30,8%
Spread / Lowest Target -30,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Stuart Tarrant Chief Financial Officer
Seamus Ian Cornelius Executive Chairman
Roderick Joseph McEachern Chief Operating Officer
John Daniel Fitzgerald Independent Non-Executive Director
Robert Gordan Connochie Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DANAKALI LIMITED65.08%130
BHP GROUP4.88%171 818
RIO TINTO PLC0.02%129 712
ANGLO AMERICAN PLC15.67%56 733
GRUPO MÉXICO, S.A.B. DE C.V.21.03%40 503
TECK RESOURCES LIMITED9.83%12 036
