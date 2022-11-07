Danaos : Corporate Presentation

This presentation contains certain statements that may be deemed to be "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. All statements, other than statements of historical facts, that address activities, events or developments that the Company expects, projects, believes or anticipates will or may occur in the future, including, without limitation, the outlook for fleet utilization and shipping rates, general industry conditions including bidding activity, future operating results of the Company's vessels, future operating revenues and cash flows, capital expenditures, vessel market values, asset sales, expansion and growth opportunities, bank borrowings, financing activities and other such matters, are forward-looking statements. Although the Company believes that its expectations stated in this presentation are based on reasonable assumptions, actual results may differ from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements include the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and efforts throughout the world to contain its spread, the strength of world economies, high inflation and high interest rate environment, geopolitical conflicts, general market conditions, including charter rates and vessel values, counterparty performance under existing charters, changes in operating expenses, ability to obtain financing and comply with covenants in financing arrangements, including the terms of its new credit facilities and agreements entered into in connection with the refinancing, the affects of the refinancing transactions and the Company's ability to achieve the benefits of the refinancing, actions taken by regulatory authorities, potential liability from litigation and international political conditions. Danaos Corporation is listed in the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol "DAC". Before you invest, you should also read the documents Danaos Corporation has filed with the SEC for more complete information about the company. You may get these documents for free by visiting EDGAR on the SEC Website at www.sec.gov or via www.danaos.com

Readers of this presentation should review our Annual Report on Form 20-F filed with the SEC on March 3, 2022, including the section entitled "Key Information" and "Risk Factors", and our other filings with the SEC for a discussion of factors and circumstances that could affect our future financial results and our ability to realize the expectations stated herein.

EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted Net Income, Adjusted EPS and Free Cash Flow may be included in our presentations. EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted Net Income, Adjusted EPS and Free Cash Flow are presented because they are used by management and certain investors to measure a company's financial performance and underlying trends as they exclude certain items impacting overall comparability. EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted Net Income, Adjusted EPS and Free Cash Flow are "non-GAAP financial measures" and should not be considered a substitute for net income, cash flow from operating activities and other operations or cash flow statement data prepared in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States or as a measure of profitability or liquidity. Reconciliations to GAAP measures are included in the Appendix to this presentation.

Certain shipping industry information, statistics and charts contained herein have been derived from industry sources. You are hereby advised that such information, statistics and charts have not been prepared specifically for inclusion in this presentation and the Company has not undertaken any independent investigation to confirm the accuracy or completeness of such information.