Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Danaos Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    DAC   MHY1968P1218

DANAOS CORPORATION

(DAC)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00:02 2023-05-01 pm EDT
56.89 USD   -1.80%
04:33pDanaos Corporation Announces Date for the Release of First Quarter 2023 Results, Conference Call and Webcast
BU
03/10Danaos Corporation Announces Availability of its Annual Report on Form 20-F for the Year Ended December 31, 2022
BU
03/09Tranche Update on Danaos Corporation's Equity Buyback Plan announced on June 14, 2022.
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Danaos Corporation Announces Date for the Release of First Quarter 2023 Results, Conference Call and Webcast

05/01/2023 | 04:33pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Danaos Corporation (NYSE: DAC), one of the world’s largest independent owners of containerships, announced today that it will release its results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2023, after the close of the market in New York on Monday, May 15, 2023.

The Company’s management team will host a conference call to discuss the results on Tuesday, May 16, 2023 at 9:00 A.M. ET.

Conference Call Details:
Participants should dial into the call 10 minutes before the scheduled time using the following numbers:

U.S. Toll Free Dial-in: 1 844 802 2437
U.K. Toll Free Dial-in: 0 800 279 9489
Standard International Dial-in: +44 (0) 2075 441 375

Please indicate to the operator that you wish to join the Danaos Corporation earnings call.

A telephonic replay of the conference call will be available until May 23, 2023 by dialing 1 877 344 7529 (US Toll Free Dial In) or 1-412-317-0088 (Standard International Dial In) and using 9465910# as your access code.

Audio Webcast:
A live audio webcast of the conference call will be available through the Danaos Corporation website (www.danaos.com). Participants of the live audio webcast should register on the website approximately 10 minutes prior to the start of the webcast. An archived version of the audio webcast will be available on the website within 48 hours of the completion of the call.

About Danaos Corporation
Danaos Corporation is one of the largest independent owners of modern, large-size containerships. Our current fleet of 68 containerships aggregating 421,293 TEUs and 6 under construction containerships aggregating 46,200 TEUs ranks Danaos among the largest containership charter owners in the world based on total TEU capacity. Our fleet is chartered to many of the world's largest liner companies on fixed-rate charters. Our long track record of success is predicated on our efficient and rigorous operational standards and environmental controls. Danaos Corporation's shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "DAC".

Visit our website at www.danaos.com


© Business Wire 2023
All news about DANAOS CORPORATION
04:33pDanaos Corporation Announces Date for the Release of First Quarter 2023 Results, Confer..
BU
03/10Danaos Corporation Announces Availability of its Annual Report on Form 20-F for the Yea..
BU
03/09Tranche Update on Danaos Corporation's Equity Buyback Plan announced on June 14, 2022.
CI
02/27DANAOS CORPORATION : Ex-dividend day for
FA
02/15Transcript : Danaos Corporation, Q4 2022 Earnings Call, Feb 15, 2023
CI
02/14Danaos : Q4 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
02/14Danaos Q4 Adjusted Earnings, Revenue Increase
MT
02/14Earnings Flash (DAC) DANAOS CORPORATION Posts Q4 EPS $6.99, vs. Street Est of $7.17
MT
02/14Earnings Flash (DAC) DANAOS CORPORATION Reports Q4 Revenue $252.5M, vs. Street Est of $..
MT
02/14Danaos : Corporate Presentation
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on DANAOS CORPORATION
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 943 M - -
Net income 2023 - - -
Net cash 2023 208 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 -
Yield 2023 5,18%
Capitalization 1 179 M 1 179 M -
EV / Sales 2023 1,03x
Capi. / Sales 2024 1,28x
Nbr of Employees 4
Free-Float 43,0%
Chart DANAOS CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Danaos Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DANAOS CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 57,93 $
Average target price 72,50 $
Spread / Average Target 25,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
John Coustas Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Evangelos Chatzis Chief Financial Officer & Secretary
Dimitris Vastarouchas Technical Director & Deputy COO
Iraklis Prokopakis COO, Treasurer, Director & Senior Vice President
Myles R. Itkin Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
DANAOS CORPORATION10.01%1 179
EVERGREEN MARINE CORPORATION (TAIWAN) LTD.-0.92%11 109
WALLENIUS WILHELMSEN ASA-17.98%3 155
STAR BULK CARRIERS CORP.9.78%2 171
COSCO SHIPPING SPECIALIZED CARRIERS CO.,LTD.15.94%2 146
ZIM INTEGRATED SHIPPING SERVICES LTD.-0.70%2 052
Secure and increase the performance of your investments with our team of experts at your side.
Securing my Investments
fermer